Eaton moves to 2-0 with 28-7 win over Spr. Shawnee

EATON — After a nearly 90-minute delay to start the game due to weather, Eaton’s football team got off to a sluggish start.

But once the Eagles found their footing behind the play of a dominant offensive line and a solid defensive effort, Eaton rolled to a 28-7 win over visiting Springfield Shawnee on Friday, Aug. 27.

“I’m happy with the outcome, obviously. We knew it was going to be a physical game. Turned out to be a physical game. Of course after a delay, it’s always a little concerning, but I love the way we came out [and] ended up playing,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “I’m really pleased where our guys tonight.”

With the blocking of Brady Rice, Gabe Puckett, Reid Tinstman, Hayden Bratton, Zac Schaffer and Breyden Boston, the Eagles controlled much of the contest.

After a scoreless first quarter, Eaton reeled off 21 unanswered second quarter points for a 21-0 halftime lead.

“I was little frustrated. I think we left some points on the field. We didn’t capitalize on all of the opportunities. So we got to be able to do that. We can’t have those empty red zone trips so we got to improve upon that, especially when they’re going to give us the ball down in a short field,” Davis said.

Senior Aiden Williams, who rushed for 158 yards on 23 carries, got the scoring started with a 52-yard touchdown run with 11:40 to play in the second quarter.

Eaton’s second score was an 11-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Brock Ebright (8-for-18, 160 yards, two touchdowns) to senior Josh Martin for a 14-0 lead with 4:33 left in the half.

Martin capped off the first half scoring returning Shawnee punt 52-yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 2:53 remaining.

Shawnee closed the gap to 21-7 midway through the third on a 69-yard touchdown run by Max Guyer.

Eaton, though, responded on its next drive to regain momentum.

Ebright connected with Martin for a 77-yard touchdown pass to push the Eagles’ lead to 28-7 and round out the scoring with 5:08 to play in the third.

“They gave us a look there that we thought we could take advantage of if we could protect and give him time luckily we did and that’s just Josh being Josh, which has been really fun to watch these first couple of weeks,” Davis said.

Eaton, 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season, is scheduled to travel to Talawanda on Friday, Sept. 3.

Eaton's Devon Rader recovers a fumble during the Eagles 28-7 win over Springfield Shawnee on Friday, Aug. 27. Eaton improved to 2-0 with the win. Eaton's Josh Martin hauls in a touchdown pass from Brock Ebright during the Eagles 28-7 win over Springfield Shawnee on Friday, Aug. 27.

Moves to 2-0 with 28-7 win

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

