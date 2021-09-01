Scores from around the county

PREBLE COUNTY — It was a busy week around the county as fall sports are now in full swing.

Football

Twin Valley South (2-0) dropped its second consecutive game to begin the season, falling 43-14 to Arcanum on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Trojans scored 28 unanswered points to begin the game before a 15-yard touchdown run by South sophomore Cole Bishop broke the shutout, making it 28-6. Arcanum would score one more touchdown before halftime, making it 36-6.

After a scoreless third quarter, the teams traded a touchdown each in the fourth, with Arcanum returning a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown, while South’s Cais Kingsley scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown to make the final 43-13.

The Panthers will return to the field Friday as they host Tri-Village.

Boys Golf

Eaton (2-1, 2-0 SWBL) defeated Valley View 188-244 on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The Eagles will travel to Brookville on Monday, Aug. 30, and to Greenville on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Preble Shawnee (1-2, 0-1 WOAC) fell to Newton 169-199 in its only match of the week. The Arrows will travel to Bradford on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and host Franklin Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 2.

National Trail (3-1, 1-1 WOAC) fell to Newton 183-192 on Monday, Aug. 23 before picking up wins over Tri-County North (187-201) and Eaton (171-217). The Blazers are scheduled to host Bradford on Monday, Aug. 31, travel to Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and host Ansonia on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tri-County North (2-1, 2-1 WOAC) defeated Franklin Monroe 185-210 on Monday, Aug. 23 before falling to National Trail 187-201 on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Panthers will travel to Tri-Village on Monday, Aug. 30, host Arcanum on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and travel to Dixie on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (2-0, 1-0 SWBL) is off to a fast start this season, winning 3-1 over both Franklin on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Middletown Madison on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Eagles will begin their home schedule against Brookville on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Preble Shawnee (1-1) fell 3-0 in its lone game to Brookville last week on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Arrows will play at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and at Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Twin Valley South (1-1) lost 4-1 to Valley View in the Panthers’ only game this week. South will return to the field on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against Preble Shawnee before taking on Emmanuel Christian on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Cross Country

National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South competed at the annual Bob Schul Invitational, held in West Milton, Ohio.

County finishers for the boys (5,000 meters) were: 41. Aaron Cole (TVS), 18:49.9; 59. Ethan Murphy (NT), 19:08.9; 72. Case Roell (PS), 19:28; 118. Joel Hunt (NT), 20:14.5; 134. Caleb Gilland (NT), 20:29.7; 184. Taylor Bradley (PS), 21:34.5; 191. Austin Tackett (PS), 21:44.2; 225. Matthew DeHart (TVS), 23:01.6; 230. Andrew Carrell (NT), 23:15.7; 260. Elliot Voge (TVS), 24:23.9; 305. Nate Grubb (PS), 45:31.4.

County finishers for the girls (5,000 meters) were: 71. Paige Lee (NT), 25:18.5; 74. Tara Halpin (PS), 25:29.30; 77. Gretchen Murphy (NT), 25:42.20; 90. Judith Denlinger (NT), 26:09.10; 98. Allison Cole (TVS), 26:22.5; 107. Jaiden McIntosh (PS), 26:50.8; 112. Brooklyn Grover (TVS), 27:24.2; 113. Valerie Whitson (PS), 27:31; 115. Sallie White (PS), 27:38.1; 129. Paige House (PS), 29:03.4; 132. Regina Rodriguez (PS), 29:34.9; 139. Dianna Rodriguez (PS), 30:10.3; 146. Alexis Turpin (TVS), 31:25.3; 147. Jolene Bendle (PS), 31:25.5.

As a team, Preble Shawnee girls finished in 14th with a score of 347.

Girls Golf

Eaton fell to Carroll on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 186-233, before falling to National Trail (3-1, 0-1 WOAC) on Thursday, Aug. 26, 206-232.

The Eagles will host Bethel on Monday, Aug. 30, before traveling to Valley View (Aug. 31), Edgewood (Sept. 1) and Franklin (Sept. 2) later in the week.

Earlier in the week, National Trail defeated Fort Loramie 219-262 on Monday, Aug. 23 before falling to Tri-Village 203-218 on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Blazers will travel to Arcanum (Aug. 30) and Franklin Monroe (Aug. 31) before hosting Ansonia (Sept. 2) this week.

Girls Soccer

The Eagles (1-2, 1-0 SWBL) split a pair of games this week, falling 5-1 to Franklin on Aug. 24 and winning 2-1 at Middletown Madison on Aug. 26. Eaton is scheduled to host National Trail (1-2, 0-1 WOAC) on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will travel to Brookville on Thursday, Sept. 2.

National Trail will play at Eaton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, before hosting Dixie on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Madison on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Preble Shawnee (1-1) picked up a win over Brookville on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the team’s only game of the week. The Arrows will host Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In addition to Tri-County North’s (1-1) 11-0 win over Union County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Panthers fell to Brookville 4-1 earlier in the week. North will face Newton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and travel to Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Twin Valley South (1-0, 1-0 WOAC) dominated in its opening game of the season, taking down National Trail 9-0. This was also the Blazers’ only game of the week.

The Panthers will host Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Dayton Christian on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tennis

Preble Shawnee swept a pair of matches this week, defeating Greeneview 5-0 on Monday, Aug. 23, and Brookville 5-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Arrows are scheduled to face Milton-Union on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Volleyball

Eaton (2-1) fell in three sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-15) to St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 24, before winning at home against Talawanda (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Eagles are schedules for games against Chaminade-Julienne (Aug. 30), Franklin (Aug. 31) and Bellbrook (Sept. 2) this week.

Tri-County North (0-3) fell to Madison, Stivers and Brookville this week. The Panthers are set to face New Miami on Monday, Aug. 30, National Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Tri-Village on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Twin Valley South (2-2) defeated New Miami in three sets (25-21, 25-14, 25-7) on Thursday, Aug. 26. This week, the Panthers faced Middletown Christian on Monday, Aug 31, Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will play Newton on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Editor’s Note: Did we miss something? Submit scores online at https://www.registerherald.com/formscores.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb9.jpg Eaton junior Cate Clabaugh makes a dig during the Eagles’ game against Talawanda on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Eagles won in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb10.jpg Eaton junior Cate Clabaugh makes a dig during the Eagles’ game against Talawanda on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Eagles won in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb11.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb12.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb13.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb14.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb15.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb16.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_ehsvb17.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald

Monday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Aug. 28