Preble Shawnee football knocks off Tri-Village, 26-14

CAMDEN — Two games into the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, things are looking good for Preble Shawnee football.

The Arrows are off to a 2-0 start this season, and Friday night’s 26-14 win over Tri-Village, who won the CCC in the conference’s final season, sends the message that Preble Shawnee is ready to play ball in the WOAC.

After a 90-minute weather delay due to storms throughout southwestern Ohio, Preble Shawnee was raring to go against the Patriots, earning the first points of the game off a 2-yard touchdown run by Hunter Crockett. The extra point was missed, making it 6-0 for the Arrows with 4:30 remaining in the first.

Preble Shawnee’s defense had a strong early showing as well, holding Tri-Village scoreless in the first half. The Arrows added another score before halftime, another touchdown run (three yards) by Crockett, to give Preble Shawnee a 14-0 lead at the half following a successful two-point conversion.

After a sluggish first 24 minutes for Tri-Village, the Patriots began to ramp their game up in the second half, coinciding with an injury to Crockett which left him out for the third quarter. The Patriots were also dealing with an injury to star quarterback Layne Sarver, leaving Braden Keating in the saddle.

Keating would find Justin Finkbine on a 33-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead, and later in the third, Reed Wehr broke free for a 28-yard run to tie things up at 14 going into the fourth.

Facing a team with a championship pedigree, it would take a strong final quarter to down the Patriots, and Preble Shawnee did just that, holding Tri-Village scoreless while adding two touchdowns for the 26-14 final.

Preble Shawnee quarterback Brayden Doran scored on a 27-yard touchdown run, while Crockett added the final score on a 10-yard touchdown run.

Including his final touchdown run, Crockett finished with 120 yards on 21 carries, including three touchdowns, bringing him to eight total touchdowns on the year.

Doran led the Arrows with 122 yards on the ground in addition to 63 passing yards on seven completions.

Malechai Stephenson hauled in five catches for 31 yards, and Dylan Campbell and Dylan Zornes each caught a pass.

On defense, Doran was credited with two sacks, Aiden Walters had one, and Stephenson picked off Keating once.

The Arrows will travel to face National Trail (0-2) this week, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

