Eaton notches 5-1 win over Trail

EATON — An offensive onslaught late in the first half by the hosting Eaton girls soccer team (2-3-0, 1-1-0 SWBL) spelled defeat for National Trail (1-4-1, 0-1-1 WOAC), who would eventually fall 5-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Eaton got on the board first, and Trail quickly responded with a goal by senior Brienne Kosier, the Blazers’ first of the season.

Holding the tie, Trail began to fall behind due to a number of injuries, including to freshman defender Taryn Rucci and freshman goalkeeper Macyn Patton. Junior Harley Henderson and senior Leah Norton would later leave the game as well.

As the first half began to wind down, the Eagles capitalized, adding three goals late to make it 4-1 at the half. An additional goal in the second half made it a 5-1 final.

Eaton senior Rylee Ruebush led the Eagles with two goals, while senior Amyah Thacker, sophomore Emma Gebhart and freshman Lily Garcia each added a goal.

Junior Morgan Imhoff assisted on two goals, and Thacker and Garcia each finished with an assist.

In goal, senior Tiara Miles allowed no goals and saved one shot. Freshman Hannah Reddick allowed one goal and saved one shot.

For the Blazers, Patton allowed three goals and saved seven shots before exiting the game due to an injury.

Freshman Josie Stiner entered the game in relief, allowing two goals and saving nine shots.

“Stiner shined in her debut at goalkeeper after taking over for the injured Patton,” Trail coach Kenneth Stewart said.

Following the loss, the Blazers fell 7-0 to Madison on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Trail will travel to Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. before hosting Centerville (Indiana) on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles fell later in the week 3-2 to Brookville on Thursday, Sept. 2. Seniors Rylee Ruebush and Amiyah Thacker contributed goals, while freshmen Lily Garcia and Addison Campbell each assisted on a goal.

Eaton will host Valley View on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Carlisle on Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon.

Eaton senior Rylee Ruebush and National Trail senior Paige Lee fight for the ball near the sideline during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_1.jpg Eaton senior Rylee Ruebush and National Trail senior Paige Lee fight for the ball near the sideline during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Amyah Thacker and National Trail senior Paige Lee race to the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_2.jpg Eaton senior Amyah Thacker and National Trail senior Paige Lee race to the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald National Trail freshman Hannah Henderson clears the ball from Eaton junior Morgan Imhoff during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_3.jpg National Trail freshman Hannah Henderson clears the ball from Eaton junior Morgan Imhoff during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton freshman Peyton Bradham goes toe-to-toe with National Trail freshman Josie Stiner during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_4.jpg Eaton freshman Peyton Bradham goes toe-to-toe with National Trail freshman Josie Stiner during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Rylee Ruebush and National Trail sophomore Mikayla Henning go after the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_5.jpg Eaton senior Rylee Ruebush and National Trail sophomore Mikayla Henning go after the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald National Trail freshman Hannah Henderson fights off Eaton junior Morgan Imhoff near Trail’s goal during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_6.jpg National Trail freshman Hannah Henderson fights off Eaton junior Morgan Imhoff near Trail’s goal during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton sophomore Madison Roberts and National Trail junior Hailey Henderson fight for the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Eaton_NT_GSoc_7.jpg Eaton sophomore Madison Roberts and National Trail junior Hailey Henderson fight for the ball during their game on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eaton won 5-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Ruebush scores twice for Eagles

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

