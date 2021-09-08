North boys, Shawnee girls victorious

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North and Preble Shawnee each came away with a win in a boys-girls soccer double-header last week.

The Panthers rallied for a 3-2 win in the boys contest, while Shawnee’s girls scored midway through the second half to secure a 1-0 win. The matches were played on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Tri-County North.

North freshman Nick Meyer scored on a free kick with 23:46 left in the second half to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arrows.

The win was the Panthers’ first conference win in four years under coach Dylan Hemmerich.

North, playing without three starters, trailed 2-1 with 35:32 left, but quickly tied the game over a minute later to set up Meyer’s heroics.

“We were down bad, we have three kids out sick. We only had one sub, and the one kid was hurt, so he really shouldn’t even played the whole game, but we tried to get him some subs in and out to get them going,” Hemmerich said. “It was just a good, hard fought game really. I thought we were going to struggle a little bit more than we did, we actually held our composure, we had our third game this week was this one. So just coming in, a lot of struggling and we prevailed.”

North senior Jackson Isaacs put them ahead at the 36:45 mark of the first half. Six minutes later, Shawnee tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from junior Cooper Roell.

The Arrows grabbed the lead at the 35:32 mark in the second half on a goal from sophomore Kaden Pence. The goal was Pence’s first-ever varsity goal.

The lead was short-lived as Isaacs found the back of the net just over a minute later to tie the game at two-all.

“We got outplayed. We had a game plan [and] didn’t follow. I haven’t counted up but I think we had probably over 20 shots,” Shawnee coach Jason Lucy said. “But we came out second half, executed exactly what we were supposed. In my opinion [it] looked beautiful, exactly what they’re supposed to do, [we] got the lead and [were] just kind of, ‘Okay, this game is in the bag,’ and [then] kind of let up.”

North improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, while Shawnee falls to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the WOAC.

North was scheduled to play at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will host Dixie on Thursday.

Preble Shawnee was scheduled to play at Milton-Union on Tuesday for its only contest of the week.

In the girls contest, after playing a scoreless first half and another 20 minutes to begin the second half, Shawnee sophomore Natalie Young scored on an assist from senior Gracie Lovely to give the Arrows a 1-0 lead, which they made hold up for the win in a Western Ohio Athletic Conference contest.

Shawnee coach Jeff Stiver was happy about the final result but voiced concern about his team inability to put goals on the board.

”It’s a win. That’s my thought. [North] played well. We did a lot of things good. We just cannot score,” he said. “And we’ve talked about it. We’ve practiced. Whether we have to change people, I don’t know. We got zero from a couple people tonight, offensively. We can’t have that. We’re trying to rely right now on three or four people to score for us. I liked a lot of things that happened. Just not down there in the offensive end of the field.”

Shawnee controlled possession for a good part of the match and had opportunities for a wider margin of victory.

”We had a lot of shots but we were just wailing away a lot and stuff like,” Stiver said. “We’ve just got to get more consistent in offensive third of the field and find people that can score, which is been a struggle. Defensively we’re playing well and we still have two starting defenders out.”

With the win, Shawnee improved to 2-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the WOAC.

“We’ll look forward to next week, and hopefully, hopefully next week we’ll score some goals and figure some things out.

For North coach Ted Thies, he was pleased with the way his team played.

”Well, coming into the game I thought we were going to be pretty well out-manned, but they held their own today,” he said of his team which started four freshmen. “We changed our defense up today, went with a sweeper, and just kind of helped us out back there [on defense]. If it wasn’t for one little mistake on defense, we could have walked out of here with a tie. So I’m pretty happy with the way we played today considering they beat a team 6-2 that beat us 4-1. The freshmen really stepped up today – we started four freshmen and they all stepped up and played really hard today so we’re happy about it.”

North fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the WOAC.

Shawnee was scheduled to play National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will host Union County (Ind.) on Thursday.

North was scheduled to play Twin Valley South on Tuesday and host Dixie on Thursday.

