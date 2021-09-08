PREBLE COUNTY — Conference play in the Southwestern Buckeye League and Western Ohio Athletic Conference is in full swing, and we take a look at scores from around the county from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

Football

Twin Valley South (0-3, 0-2 WOAC) fell 41-6 to the visiting Tri-Village Patriots on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Panthers fell out of the game quickly after Tri-Village scored three first-quarter touchdowns to take a 20-0 lead.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Patriots added another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. In the fourth, South got on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Cole Bishop to junior Wyatt Lakes.

Tri-Village added a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it the 41-6 final.

Bishop finished 8-of-17 for 57 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Junior Caiden Kingsley led the Panthers with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries. Lakes led with four receptions for 28 yards.

On defense, sophomore Brayden Koeller led the team with six solo tackles (10 total). Sophomores Cais Kingsley and Clayton Woodgeard each had seven total tackles, and Bishop recovered a fumble and had an interception.

South will travel to face Preble Shawnee on Friday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tri-County North (2-1, 2-0 WOAC) continued its strong start to the season, defeating the visiting Bradford Railroaders 34-16 on Friday, Sept. 3.

Holding a 14-10 lead heading into the half, the Panthers exploded in the third quarter with 20 points to take a 34-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Bradford found the endzone once in the fourth, but were unable to make a comeback attempt, leaving the final 34-16.

Sophomore Logan Flory finished the game 3-of-8 for 95 yards, with two of his completions going for touchdowns.

Senior Mark Heltsley (three yards) and sophomore Landon Offenbacker (21 yards) were the recipients of Flory’s touchdown passes.

Senior Luke Eby found the endzone twice, finishing with 220 yards on 19 carries, while sophomore Alex Klingenbarger finished with 57 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomores Brayden Dawson and Colten Vanwinkle, as well as Flory, each finished with four solo tackles.

North will head on the road this week to face Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Eaton (3-4, 2-1 SWBL) fell in both of its matches this week, losing to Brookville 164-212 on Monday, Aug. 30, before falling to Greenville 166-212 on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Eagles will host Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 8, before traveling to Franklin on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both matches are set for 4 p.m.

Preble Shawnee (2-3, 1-2 WOAC) split a pair of matches this week, falling 204-227 to Bradford on Tuesday, Aug. 31, before picking up a 180-193 win over Franklin Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Arrows will travel to National Trail (Sept. 7) and Brookville (Sept. 8) this week before hosting Ansonia on Thursday, Sept. 9. All matches are set for 4 p.m.

National Trail (5-1, 3-1 WOAC) had a successful week, going 3-0 in addition to a tenth place finish at the Versailles Invitational. The Blazers picked up wins against Bradford (186-186, won tiebreaker), Franklin Monroe (181-187) and Ansonia (178-225).

Trail will host Preble Shawnee and Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and travel to Tri-Village on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both matches are set for 4 p.m.

Tri-County North (2-3, 2-3 WOAC) fell 186-207 against Tri-Village on Monday, Aug. 30, and 159-220 against Arcanum on Tuesday, Aug. 31. A score was not reported for Thursday, Sept. 2’s match against Dixie.

The Panthers will travel to Newton on Thursday, Sept. 9 beginning at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (2-1-2, 1-0-1 SWBL) tied matches this week against Miami Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and against Brookville on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Eagles will travel to Valley View on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. before hosting Carlisle on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at noon.

Twin Valley South (3-1-0, 1-0-0 WOAC) picked up a pair of wins this week over Preble Shawnee (3-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 31) and Emmanuel Christian (4-2 on Thursday, Sept. 2).

The Panthers will host Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and travel to Newton on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both games are set for 7:15 p.m. South will end the week at home against Union County on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12:30 p.m.

Cross Country

National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South all participated on the Treaty City Cross Country Invitational held in Greenville on Saturday, Sept. 4.

In the White Division, the North boys finished ninth in team standings with a score of 236. Boys finishers for the White Division:

19. Aaron Cole (TVS), 19:06.50; 28. Jonathon Landis (TCN), 19:37; 42. Joel Hunt (NT), 20:18; 47. Caleb Gilland (NT), 20:38.90; 55. Alex Mackellar (TCN), 21:00.30; 59. Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 21:13.10; 75. Hunter Pahl (TCN), 22:07.60; 94. Matthew DeHart (TVS), 23:26.50; 100. Parker Mcgrath (TCN), 23:58.80; 102. Andrew Carrell (NT), 24:05.60; 104. Allison Cole (TVS), 24:08.40; 107. Darryn Shellabarger (TCN), 24:51.30; 108. Reese Horn (TCN), 24:58.40; 116. Ethan Brueggemann (TCN), 26:11.10; 125. Tyler Shellabarger (TCN), 27:29.80.

No girls teams had numbers to qualify for team standings. Girls finishers for the White Division:

41. Paige Lee (NT), 24:18.70; 53. Amiyah Singleton (TCN), 25:17.50; 56. Judith Denlinger (NT), 25:30.90; 85. Carley Landis (TCN), 28:50.80.

In the girls Green Division, South’s Alexis Turpin finished 123rd with a time of 30:25.20.

Girls Golf

Eaton won a pair of matches this week, edging out Bethel 236-240 on Monday, Aug. 30, and defeating Franklin 226-236 on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Eagles will travel to Valley View on Tuesday, Sept. 7 beginning at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Eaton will host Carlisle at 4 p.m., and to close the week, the Eagles will travel to Chaminade Julienne on Thursday, Sept. 9 beginning at 4 p.m.

National Trail (5-2, 2-2 WOAC) went 2-1 on the week, falling to Arcanum 219-225 on Monday, Aug. 30, before picking up wins over Franklin Monroe (202-245) and Ansonia (240).

The Blazers will host Northeastern and Centerville (both from Indiana) on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m., before traveling to Tri-Village on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Twin Valley South (2-0-1, 1-0-1 WOAC) tied Preble Shawnee 1-1 and defeated Dayton Christian 4-2 this week.

The Panthers will host Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and travel to Newton on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m. South will end the week at home against Union County on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Tennis

Preble Shawnee defeated Northridge 4-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Arrows are set to take on Lehman Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. and Brookville on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Both matches are on the road.

Volleyball

Eaton (3-2, 1-1 SWBL) split a pair of contests this week, defeating Franklin in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-8) on Tuesday, Aug. 31 before falling in straight sets to Bellbrook (25-19, 25-16, 25-21) on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Eagles will host Waynesville on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Fairmont on Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon.

Preble Shawnee (6-2, 2-0 WOAC) took home a pair of conference wins this week, defeating Dixie in straight sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-8) on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and coming back from down two sets to defeat Arcanum (17-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10) on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Arrows will host Valley View on Tuesday, Sept. 7 before traveling to Franklin Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both matches are set for 5:30 p.m.

Twin Valley South (3-4, 0-2 WOAC) dropped a pair of matches this week, falling in straight sets to Franklin Monroe (25-9, 25-12, 25-19) on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and losing in four sets to Newton (16-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17) on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Panthers will host Brookville on Tuesday, Sept, 2, and travel to Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 9. Both matches are set for 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Did we miss something? Submit scores online at https://www.registerherald.com/formscores or email bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Tri-County North sophomore quarterback Logan Flory winds up a pass during Friday’s game against Bradford. North won 36-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_TCN_Bradford_FB_1.jpg Tri-County North sophomore quarterback Logan Flory winds up a pass during Friday’s game against Bradford. North won 36-14. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald An overhead view of Friday night’s game between Tri-County North and Bradford. North won 34-16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_TCN_Bradford_FB_2.jpg An overhead view of Friday night’s game between Tri-County North and Bradford. North won 34-16. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

Aug. 30 through Sept. 4