Arrows shut out South 26-0

CAMDEN — It was another week and another win for the Preble Shawnee, owners of four consecutive wins to begin the season.

The Arrows defeating the visiting inter-county competitors of Twin Valley South (0-4, 0-3 WOAC) by a score of 26-0, shutting out their second consecutive opponent after a 41-0 rout of National Trail on Friday, Sept. 3.

Preble Shawnee junior Brayden Doran got the scoring starting for the Arrows, taking in a 29-yard rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, after stop on defense by Preble Shawnee, a punt by the Panthers was blocked and taken 13 yards to the house by junior Dylan Campbell, giving the Arrows a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point.

Despite Preble Shawnee taking over on the scoreboard, the Panthers actually out-gained the Arrows 265-224 throughout the contest.

While the Arrows dominated on the ground with 213 total rushing yards, South found some success through the air as sophomore Cole Bishop threw for 68 yards on seven completions.

The Panthers’ rushing attack went for 197 yards as four players – Bishop, sophomore Cais Kingsley, junior Caiden Kingsley and sophomore Brayden Koeller – each had at least five carries. The sophomore Kingsley led with 65 yards on 16 carries.

Cais Kingsley, junior Wyatt Lakes and Koeller each caught two passes; Lakes led with 35 yards.

In the second quarter, Shawnee senior Hunter Crockett – who is second in the WOAC with 413 rushing yards – scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown, his tenth of the season, to give the Arrows a 19-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Crockett finished with a team-high 112 yards on just 12 carries, good for 9.3 per carry. Doran added 101 yards on the ground in addition to 11 passing yards.

Shawnee junior Grady Hutchinson, who finished with two interceptions and a team-high 17 tackles, capped the evening off in the second quarter with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving Preble Shawnee a 26-0 lead.

Despite the offensive explosion in the first half by the Arrows, the score remained 26-0 for the rest of the contest.

Shawnee junior Cooper Roell finished with 12 tackles, while Campbell followed closely with 11 tackles, in addition to the team’s only sack.

The Arrows will head on the road this weekend to face Bradford (0-4, 0-3 WOAC), while the Panthers will look to rebound at Mississinawa Valley (0-4, 0-3 WOAC) on Friday, Sept. 17, with both kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Preble Shawnee held Future Arrows Night before Friday night's game against Twin Valley South. Twin Valley South junior Caiden Kingsley takes a handoff during their game against Preble Shawnee on Friday, Sept. 10. The Arrows won 26-0. Preble Shawnee junior Dylan Campbell celebrates after a score during their game against Twin Valley South on Friday, Sept. 10. The Arrows won 26-0. Preble Shawnee's student section was loud and proud during the team's game against Twin Valley South on Friday, Sept. 10. The Arrows won 26-0. Preble Shawnee junior Brayden Doran surveys the field during their game against Twin Valley South on Friday, Sept. 10. The Arrows won 26-0.

Shawnee moves to 4-0 on season

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

