South sweeps rival North

LEWISBURG — The highlight of a busy week for Twin Valley South’s volleyball team was a sweep of county rival Tri-County North.

South, behind a balanced offensive attack, dispatched North in straight sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

For South, senior Morgan Harrod led the way with eight kills, five aces and 10 digs. Freshman Clara Meyers had eight kills. Senior Skylyn Mowell added six kills and three digs. Senior Lauren Cole added five kills and three digs.

Senior Taylor Mowell paced the South Panthers with 16 assists and had three aces, while junior Katelyn Wright had six aces and 13 digs. Freshman Jayce Mowell contributed nine assists and three digs.

For North, sophomore Hannah Webster had two kills and 12 digs. Senior Bree Wayman added 15 digs and junior Rilee Terry added 12 blocks and six digs. Freshman Gracie Hemp and senior Breanna Ward had 23 and 26 assists respectively.

South, now 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, also dropped a pair of matches to Brookville (25-20, 25-18-25-20) and to Dayton Christian (25-15, 25-7, 25-17).

South was scheduled to host Ansonia on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and will entertain National Trail on Thursday, Sept. 16.

North, now 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the WOAC, also dropped a non-league contest to Yellow Springs (25-15, 25-16, 25-17) and beat Carlisle (25-22, 25-20, 25-22) on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.

North was scheduled to travel to Greenon on Monday, Sept. 13 and to Bradford on Tuesday, before closing out the week hosting Preble Shawnee on Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. start for varsity only.

Tri-County North senior Morgan Erbaugh delivers a serve during their match against Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 9. South won 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_VB_TCN_TVS_2021_3.jpg Tri-County North senior Morgan Erbaugh delivers a serve during their match against Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 9. South won 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South sophomore Lydia Sullenbarger serves during their match against Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 9. South won 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_VB_TCN_TVS_2021_2.jpg Twin Valley South sophomore Lydia Sullenbarger serves during their match against Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 9. South won 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

