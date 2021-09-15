Eaton XC teams sweep Valley View Invite

GERMANTOWN — Eaton’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the top spots at the Valley View Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The girls team scored a perfect 15 points, claiming the top five scoring spots and top six overall places, to easily outdistance runner-up and host Spartans (73 points), by nearly 60 points. Preble Shawnee’s girls finished fifth with 119 points.

On the boys side, Eaton placed four runners in the top 10 to tally 37 points. Host Valley View was second with 51 points. Tri-County North was sixth with 118.

Neither Tri-County North’s girls or Shawnee’s boys had enough runners for a complete team.

For Eaton’s girls, who are the No. 10 ranked Division II team in the state, junior Lauren Guiley won the race in 20 minutes, 14.6 seconds. She was followed by her younger sister, freshman Addison Guiley, who finished the race in 21:22.6. Rounding out the top six were Kaili Hewitt (third, 21:35.0), Emily Haynes (fourth, 21:57.4), Cami McCloud (fifth, 22:25.1) and Stephanie Gibson (sixth, 22:29.1). Allison Mowen (18th, 25:38.4) and Alli Schmidt (21st, 25:47.3) rounded out the Eaton roster.

For Preble Shawnee, Tara Halpin was 20th in 25:45.6. Jaiden McIntosh was 25th in 26:44.2. They were followed by Valerie Whitson (26th, 26:45.0), Sallie White (29th, 27:48.0), Faith Jesse (38th, 29:36.1) and Paige House (44th, 31:38.3).

For North, Amiyah Singleton was 11th overall with a time of 23:59.6 and Carley Landis was 33rd in 28:32.1.

Eaton’s boys were led by senior Kolby Hamilton, who finished first, with a time of 17:26.8. He was followed by James Baker, who was second, in 17:41.5. Bradley Gifford was eighth in 18:36.2 and Tanner Davis was 10th in 18:51.2. Nick Laycox was 17th in 19:18.6 to round out the scoring. Jaxon Roth finished 25th in 20:22, Charles Kochensparger was 31st in 21:24.8 and Dominc Isaacs was 33rd in 22:12.1.

For TCN, Jonathon Landis was seventh in 18:34.4. Aaron Shellabarger was 27th in 21:02.7. Rounding out the to five for the Panthers were Hunter Pahl (29th, 21:21.5), Darryn Shellabager (34th, 22:23.5) and Parker McGrath (36th, 23:12.8.). Reese Horn was 40th in 24:29.5. Tyler Shellabarger was 46th in 25:46.3 and Ethan Brueggemann finished 47th in 26:17.7.

For Preble Shawnee, Case Roell was 13th with a time of 19:09.2. Austin Tacket was 28th in 21:16.1 and Nate Grubb was 51st in 41:24.4.

Eaton will hosts its annual invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tri-County North will also compete at Eaton. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. and be held throughout the day.

EHS girls ranked No. 10 in state

