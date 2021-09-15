PREBLE COUNTY — Twin Valley South girls soccer has taken a demanding lead in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, and Eaton girls tennis has continued its impressive start to the season. We take a look at scores from around the county from Monday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Sept. 11.

Football

National Trail (1-3, 1-2 WOAC) picked up its first win of the season with a 37-6 win on the road against Bradford on Friday, Sept. 10.

Sophomore Drew DeWitt scored the Blazers’ first points of the season on a two-yard rushing touchdown to give Trail a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, junior Cayden Clark ran it in from 19 yards out to expand on the Blazers’ lead, 14-0.

In the second, Trail’s defense made some noise as junior Phoenix Lewis strip-sacked Bradford’s quarterback and returned the ball for a touchdown.

The Blazers kept the good vibes going in the second half as sophomore Chase Ruebush returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to give Trail a 28-0 lead.

After a safety due to Bradford snapping the ball out of the back of the endzone, the Blazers found paydirt once more in the fourth via a one-yard rushing touchdown from freshman Silas Prather for the 37-6 final.

The Blazers will host Dixie on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tri-County North (3-1, 3-0 WOAC) came back from an early deficit to take down Dixie 40-27 on the road on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Greyhounds led 13-6 at the half and added another touchdown in the third for a 20-6 lead.

From there, North mounted an impressive comeback, eventually taking the lead on a touchdown by senior Luke Eby to make it 26-20 with under eight minutes remaining.

Dixie responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 on the ensuing drive to make it 27-26, but it took the Panthers less than a minute for sophomore Logan Flory to find senior Darryn Shellabarger on a 35-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead with 1:55 remaining.

With the Greyhounds looking for a walkoff win, Eby intercepted a pass and took it to the house to end any comeback attempt from Dixie, winning 40-27.

The Panthers will host Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Eaton (4-5, 3-1 SWBL) split a pair of matches this week, earning a 194-202 win over Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 8, before falling to Franklin 174-197 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Eagles are scheduled to face Madison on Monday, Sept. 13, and Valley View on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

National Trail (7-2, 5-2 WOAC) defeated Preble Shawnee (185-200) and Mississinawa Valley (185-218) on Tuesday, Sept. 7, before falling to Tri-Village 165-184 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Blazers will host Arcanum on Monday, Sept. 13, before traveling to Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Preble Shawnee (4-5, 3-3 WOAC) fell to National Trail 185-200 and defeated Mississinawa Valley 200-218 on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Arrows were defeated 168-207 against Brookville on Wednesday, Sept. 8, before picking up a 189-210 win over Ansonia on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Arrows will host Tri-Village on Monday, Sept. 13, before facing Arcanum and Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Preble Shawnee will close the week out against Dixie on Thursday, Sept. 16.

A score was not reported for Tri-County North’s (2-3, 2-3 WOAC) lone match at Newton on Thursday, Sept. 9. The Panthers are scheduled to face Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Bradford on Thursday, Sept. 16, and Wayne on Friday, Sept. 17.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (3-2-2, 2-1-1 SWBL) split a pair of games this week, falling 4-0 to Valley View on Thursday, Sept. 9, before defeating Carlisle 5-0 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Eagles will host Milton-Union on Tuesday, Sept. 14, before traveling to Carlisle on Thursday, Sept. 16. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Preble Shawnee (1-4, 0-2 WOAC) lost its lone game of the week against Milton-Union 8-0.

The Arrows are scheduled to travel to Carlisle on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County North (4-3, 2-2 WOAC) split a pair of games this week, falling to Twin Valley South 1-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and defeating Dixie 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Panthers are scheduled to face Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Twin Valley South (4-2, 2-1 WOAC) defeated Tri-County North 1-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and fell to Newton 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 9. A score was not reported for their game against Union County on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Stivers on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Dixie on Thursday, Sept. 16. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Eaton fell to Valley View and Waynesville 240-240-243 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, before falling to Carlisle 219-235 on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Eagles also lost to Chaminade Julienne 219-250 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Talawanda on Monday, Sept. 13, travel to Carlisle on Tuesday, Sept. 14, host Oakwood on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and wrap up the week at Oakwood on Thursday, Sept. 16.

National Trail (5-5, 2-3 WOAC) fell to Northeastern (Ind.) and Centerville (Ind.) on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in a tri-match, and was edged out by Tri-Village 185-190 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Blazers will host Arcanum on Monday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. and Franklin Monroe and Bethel on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (3-4, 2-2 SWBL) split a pair of games this week, falling 2-1 to Valley View on Thursday, Sept. 9, before defeating Carlisle 7-2 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Eagles will travel to Milton-Union on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m. before hosting Carlisle on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

National Trail (1-5-1, 0-2-1 WOAC) dropped a pair of games this week, falling to Preble Shawnee 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Centerville (Ind.) 4-3 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Blazers will travel to Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and host Newton on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Preble Shawnee (4-1-1, 2-0-1 WOAC) won a pair of home contests against National Trail, 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and 10-0 over Union County on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Arrows will travel to Carlisle on Monday, Sept. 13, and Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County North (1-4-1, 0-3-1 WOAC) fell to Twin Valley South 2-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, before tying Dixie 2-2 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Panthers will host National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South (5-0-1, 3-0-1 WOAC) won a trio of matches this week, defeating Tri-County North 2-0 (Sept. 7), Newton 2-0 (Sept. 9) and Union County 9-0 (Sept. 11).

The Panthers are scheduled to host Stivers (Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.) and Dixie (Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.) this week before traveling to Legacy Christian on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 11 a.m.

Tennis

Eaton (7-0, 3-0 SWBL) won a trio of matches this week: 3-2 over Seven Hills on Monday, Sept. 6, 4-1 over Chaminade Julienne on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and 5-0 over Carlisle on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Eagles are scheduled for home matches against Miami Valley School (Sept. 13) and Bellbrook (Sept. 14) before traveling to Miamisburg on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Eaton will close the week out against Centerville on Thursday, Sept. 16. All matches are set for 4:30 p.m.

Preble Shawnee fell to Lehman Catholic 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and defeated Brookville 5-0 on Thursday, Sept. 9. The Arrows are not scheduled for any matches this week, but will return to the court on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Northridge.

Volleyball

Preble Shawnee (8-2, 3-0 WOAC) picked up a pair of wins over Valley View (25-27, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-11) and Franklin Monroe (25-20, 25-11, 21-25, 25-10) this week.

The Arrows will host National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and travel to Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 16.

NT (3-5, 1-2 WOAC) dropped its lone game of the week against Mississinawa Valley (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Blazers will head on the road for a trio of games this week against Northridge (Sept. 13), Preble Shawnee (Sept. 14) and Twin Valley South (Sept. 16). All games are set for 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County North sophomore Alex Klingenberger hauls in a catch during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Dixie_2021_4.jpg Tri-County North sophomore Alex Klingenberger hauls in a catch during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Tri-County North sophomore Alex Klingenberger breaks up a pass during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Dixie_2021_3.jpg Tri-County North sophomore Alex Klingenberger breaks up a pass during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Tri-County North senior Luke Eby celebrates after a touchdown during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Dixie_2021_2.jpg Tri-County North senior Luke Eby celebrates after a touchdown during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Tri-County North senior Luke Eby breaks free for a touchdown during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Dixie_2021_1.jpg Tri-County North senior Luke Eby breaks free for a touchdown during their game against Dixie on Friday, Sept. 10. North won 40-27. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald