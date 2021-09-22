Shawnee, South pick up wins; North falls to Arcanum

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee stayed undefeated this week as Twin Valley South picked up its first win of the season.

Preble Shawnee (5-0, 4-0 WOAC) stays undefeated with win over Bradford

Preble Shawnee used a first-half offensive onslaught to take down Bradford 48-27 on the road on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Arrows made quick work of the Railroaders’ defense, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter: two rushing from junior Hunter Crockett (46 yards, two yards), and a 20-yard passing touchdown from junior Brayden Doran to junior Dylan Campbell for a 21-0 lead.

Looking for an encore performance, the Arrows added three more touchdowns in the second quarter; Crockett scored from eight and 37 yards out, and Doran connected with junior Malechai Stephenson on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give Preble Shawnee a 48-0 lead going into the locker room.

Bradford’s offense woke up in the second half, but it was far too little and far too late as Preble Shawnee held on for the 48-27 win to stay undefeated on the season.

Crockett finished with 159 yards on 10 carries, four of which went for touchdowns. Doran added 77 yards on the ground and 77 yards through the air.

Stephenson, freshman Lane Lovely and Campbell each caught two passes; Stephenson led all receivers with 46 yards.

On defense, the Arrows forced and recovered three fumbles (Crockett, freshman Landen Lovely and senior Xavier Adams), while freshman Nolan Earles picked off a pass.

Junior Cooper Roell led with 13 tackles, while Landen Lovely, freshman Quentin Radenheimet, junior Aiden Walters, freshman Brody Lynch and Earles each had at least six tackles.

The Arrows are tied on top of the standings with Arcanum, who is also 5-0 this season. The two teams will meet at Preble Shawnee on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Arrows will host Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South (1-4, 1-3 WOAC) picks up first win over Mississinawa Valley

Twin Valley South used a dominating run game, outrushing the Blackhawks 464-144, to pick up its first win of the season in a 46-12 victory on Friday, Sept. 17.

In the early stages of the contest, it looked as though the game may go the way of the rest of South’s season; Mississinawa Valley took an early 6-0 lead off a 50-yard touchdown pass and would hold it going into the second quarter.

From there on, however, it was all South. The Panthers would go on to score 46 unanswered points throughout the game, only giving up another score in garbage time.

Sophomore Brayden Koeller was first on the board with a 48-yard touchdown run, followed by junior Caiden Kinglsey (five-yard TD run), sophomore Cais Kingsley (three-yard touchdown run) and sophomore Cole Bishop (12-yard touchdown run) in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 27-6 lead at the half.

In the third, Bishop added another touchdown run (nine yards), and in the fourth, Koeller scored from 20 yards out before Bishop capped the game off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior Wyatt Lakes.

Bishop finished 3-for-6 for 40 yards in addition to 20 rushing yards. Cais Kinglsey led on the ground with 157 yards, followed by Caiden Kingsley with 135 yards. Koeller finished with 112 yards, averaging a team-high 12.4 yards per carry.

South’s defense turned the ball over from Mississinawa Valley six times – four times via interception, and twice on a fumble. Senior Logan Clark and Caiden Kinglsey recovered fumbles, while Koeller, Lakes and sophomore Clayton Woodgeard (two picks) each intercepted at least one pass.

Koeller led the defense with 12 tackles (and half a sack), followed by Cais Kingsley with 11 (one sack) and Caiden Kingsley with 10. Senior Riley Maggard finished with a sack, and Clark finished with half a sack.

The Panthers will host Ansonia on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tri-County North (3-2, 3-1 WOAC) struggles against league-leading Arcanum

Despite a competitive first quarter, North was unable to stick with undefeated Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17, falling 48-16 in the school’s first conference loss of the season.

The Trojans wasted no time on the opening drive, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown pass to take an 8-0 lead.

North responded with a 64-yard drive to tie things up, capped off by a two-yard touchdown rush by junior Luke Eby.

After a turnover on downs by Arcanum and an ensuing punt by North, the Trojans activated the scoreboard with a 14-yard passing touchdown (and failed two-point conversion) to take a 14-8 lead.

The teams traded punts, but North continued to struggle moving the ball, and at times even getting the play off. The Panthers were called for a delay of game twice in the first half in addition to timeouts taken to prevent a flag.

Arcanum would find the endzone one more time before the end of the half to make it 22-8.

On North’s second drive of the second half, beginning at their own 44-yard line, the Panthers took just six plays to score on a one-yard rush from sophomore Logan Flory. On the drive, Flory connected with senior Darryn Shellabarger for a 28-yard pass to move into the redzone before Flory earned the last 10 yards with his legs.

On the Trojans’ ensuing drive, they worked into North territory before facing a fourth-and-15 from North’s 23-yard line; despite being backed up, Arcanum quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer found Garrett Garno for a 23-yard touchdown pass and a 34-16 lead.

After a turnover on downs on North’s next drive, Arcanum took just two plays to score on a 48-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach. The Trojans added another touchdown in the fourth for a 48-16 final.

The Panthers will travel to face Tri-Village on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tri-County North sophomore Colten Vanwinkle celebrates after a tackle during North’s game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Arcanum_2021_4.jpg Tri-County North sophomore Colten Vanwinkle celebrates after a tackle during North’s game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Tri-County North sophomore Logan Flory looks downfield for a pass during North’s game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Arcanum_2021_3.jpg Tri-County North sophomore Logan Flory looks downfield for a pass during North’s game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Tri-County North’s student section stayed loud throughout North’s 48-16 loss to Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Arcanum_2021_2.jpg Tri-County North’s student section stayed loud throughout North’s 48-16 loss to Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Tri-County North takes the field prior to their game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_FB_TCN_Arcanum_2021_1.jpg Tri-County North takes the field prior to their game against Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 17. North lost 48-16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Arrows 5-0 on season

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

