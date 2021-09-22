Eaton advances to state team semi-finals with win over Seven Hills

EATON — Eaton’s girls tennis team knocked off Cincinnati Seven Hills, 3-2, in the second round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Associations State Team Tournament.

With the win, Eaton is scheduled to host Cincinnati Indian Hill in the state semi-finals.

Eaton traveled to Seven Hills on Monday, Sept. 6 and won all three singles matches.

“Seven Hills brought a quality team from top to bottom, so we knew the singles positions were going to be critical for the team’s success,” Eaton coach John Hitchcock said. “Both the doubles were facing very formidable opponents and despite great fight they couldn’t get anything going.”

Junior Macy Hitchcock and freshman Mallory Hitchcock cruised by their opponents, only dropping four games in total. Macy Hitchcock won 6-0, 6-1 over Sohana Thompson and Mallory Hitchcock took care of Sydney Schneider 6-2, 6-1.

“Fortunately, the sisters Hitchcock handled their courts without much difficulty,” coach Hitchcock said. “Then all of a sudden it came down to Grace Murphy at third singles.”

Murphy, a senior, made quick work of Gabriella Khaskelis in the first set, winning 6-1.

“Initially it looked like Grace’s court was going to be straightforward as well as she won the first set similar to Macy and Mallory,” coach Hitchcock said. “However the second set took a totally different direction with Seven Hills jumping out to a 3-1 lead and three chances to go up 4-1.”

Murphy rallied to tie the set at 3-3.

“Grace was very fortunate to save those game points and rallying to tie the set at three all. Once it seemed she turned the corner, she fell back 4-5 and on the verge of losing the 2nd set,” Hitchcock said. “She finally dug her heels in and got back to patient playing and building the point which allowed her to win three straight games to seal the entire match.

Eaton doubles team of Anna Kramer and Haneet Kang lost 6-1, 5-0 (retired) and Laura Dillon and Harmony Atkinson lost 6-0, 6-1.

The win advances the Eagles to the semi- finals where they are slated to face off against Indian Hill. The match will be played on Eaton’s courts but the date is still to be determined.

“It’s poised to be a fantastic match as Eaton and Indian Hill are considered to be two of the top teams in the state for Division II,” Hitchcock said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Eaton beat Chaminade Julienne 4- 1.

At first singles, Macy Hitchcock defeated Morgan Dean 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mallory Hitchcock defeated Olivia Parisi 6-0, 6-0, and at third singles, Grace Murphy defeated Megan Lucas 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Anna Kramer and Haneet Kang defeated Eve Palmer and Lydia Bihn 6-2, 6-1, and at second doubles, Laura Dillon and Harmony Atkinson lost to Makiah Keeton and Celeste Acuna 2-6, 2-6.

Eaton returned to league play on Thursday, Sept. 9 and blanked Carlisle 5-0.

At first singles, Macy Hitchcock defeated Kirsten Bottles 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mallory Hitchcock defeated Anna Jackson 6-0, 6-0, and at third singles, — Grace Murphy defeated Chloe Sizemore 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Anna Kramer and Haneet Kang defeated Rory Adams and Gabby Estep 6-0, 6-0, and at second doubles, Laura Dillon and Harmony Atkinson defeated Riley Donahue and Lydia Pearson 6-0, 6-0.

Eaton ended the week 6-0 and 3-0 in league play.

Last week, Eaton stepped up its game to battle three Division I teams as Bellbrook, Miamisburg, and powerhouse Centerville all were scheduled for the week.

Eaton defeated Bellbrook 4-1. Their match with Miamisburg was postponed. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to Centerville, 3-2.

The Eagles were scheduled to host Wilmington on Monday, Sept. 20 and travel to Brookville on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will host The Miami Valley School and will close out the week hosting Springboro on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr