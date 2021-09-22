Scores from around the county

PREBLE COUNTY — With less than half of the fall sports schedule remaining, conference tournaments are beginning for golf this week in both the SWBL and the WOAC. As we take a look at the past week of results, the current teams on top of their respective standings are Preble Shawnee and Eaton football, Twin Valley South girls soccer and Eaton girls tennis.

Boys Golf

Eaton (7-5, 6-1 SWBL) picked up wins over Madison (232) and in a tri-match over Valley View (202-269) and Madison (202-219) this week.

The Eagles will host Brookville on Monday, Sept. 20, before competing at the SWBL Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Beechwood Golf Course.

National Trail (8-3, 6-3 WOAC) split a pair of matches this week, falling to Arcanum 159-185 on Monday, Sept. 13, before defeating Dixie 179-206 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Blazers will visit Talawanda on Monday, Sept. 20, before competing in the WOAC Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Richmond Elks.

Preble Shawnee (6-7, 5-5 WOAC) had a busy week, falling short against Tri-Village 184-193 on Monday, Sept. 13, before competing in a tri-match with Arcanum and Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Arrows fell to Arcanum 166-206, but edged out Tri-County North 206-214. Preble Shawnee also defeated Dixie 195-217 on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Arrows will host Edgewood on Tuesday, Sept. 21, before competing in the WOAC Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Richmond Elks.

Tri-County North (4-4, 3-4 WOAC) fell to Preble Shawnee 206-214 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, defeated Bradford 194-203 on Thursday, Sept. 16, and edged out Wayne 197-198 on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Panthers will host Valley View on Monday, Sept. 20, before competing in the WOAC Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Richmond Elks.

Boys Soccer

Preble Shawnee (2-5-0, 0-3-0 WOAC) picked up a 6-4 win over Carlisle on Monday, Sept. 13, before falling to Dixie 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Arrows will host Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Tri-County North (4-4-0, 2-2-0 WOAC) fell to Emmanuel Christian 5-4 in its only game of the week on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Panthers will return to the pitch for a pair of matches this week at home against Eaton on Monday, Sept. 20 and Newton on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Twin Valley South (5-3-1, 2-2-0 WOAC) picked up an 8-1 win over Stivers on Tuesday, Sept. 14, before falling to Dixie 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Panthers will travel to Preble Shawnee for their only game of the week on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Girls Golf

Eaton fell to Talawanda 217-253 in the team’s only match of the week on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Eagles will host Valley View and Edgewood on Monday, Sept. 20, and visit Talawanda on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

National Trail (8-5, 4-3 WOAC) defeated Arcanum 207-212 on Monday, Sept. 13, and overcame Franklin Monroe (197-243) and Bethel (197-229) in a tri-match on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Blazers will visit Ansonia on Tuesday, Sept. 21, before competing in the WOAC Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Richmond Elks.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (4-4-1, 3-2-0 SWBL) tied Milton-Union 2-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and defeated Carlisle 6-0 on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Eagles will host Tri-County North in their only game of the week on Monday, Sept. 20.

National Trail (0-7-1, 0-4-1 WOAC) fell to Tri-County North 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and 11-0 to Newton on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Blazers will host Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Springfield Northeastern on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Preble Shawnee (5-2-1, 3-0-1 WOAC) fell to Carlisle 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 13, and picked up a 5-1 win over Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Arrows will host Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Tri-County North (2-4-1, 1-3-1 WOAC) picked up a 7-0 win over National Trail in the team’s lone match of the week.

The Panthers will host Newton on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Twin Valley South (7-0-1, 4-0-1 WOAC) picked up a pair of trio of wins over Stivers (8-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 14), Dixie (6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 16) and Legacy Christian (2-1, Saturday, Sept. 18) to extend its winning streak to seven games.

The Panthers will travel to National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Editor’s Note: Did we miss something? Submit scores online at https://www.registerherald.com/formscores or email bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

