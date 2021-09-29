Eaton claims county XC titles

EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls cross country teams claimed Preble County titles last week.

Eaton’s girls claimed the top eight spots and 10 of the top 13 to outdistance runner-up Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Eaton’s Fort St. Clair Park.

Eaton finished with 15 points. The Arrows tallied 50.

On the boys side, Eaton placed six runner in the top 10 and finished with 17 points. Tri-County was second with 43.

Girls results:

1. Lauren Guiley (E), 20:42.78. 2. Addison Guiley (E), 24:4130. 3. Kaili Hewitt (E), 21:48.31. 4. Kiera Elliott (E), 22:04.52. 5. Stephanie Gibson (E), 22:21.64. 6. Emily Haynes (E), 22:28.07. 7. Cami McCloud (E), 22:36.36. 8. Rylie Haynes (E), 22:38.96. 9. Paige Lee (NT), 24:38.56. 10. Amiyah Singleton (TCN), 24:52.01. 11. Gretchen Murphy (NT), 25:15.01. 12. Ally Schmidt (E), 26:04.74. 13. Allison Mowen (E), 26:15.61. 14. Tara Halpin (PS), 26:38.39. 15. Judith Denlinger (NT), 27:01.29. 16. Allison Cole (TVS), 28:40.38. 17. Carley Landis (TCN), 28:49.79. 18. Olivia Riggs (PS), 29:54.06. 19. Regina Rodriquez (PS), 30:46.52. 20. Diana Rodriquez (PS), 30:47.49. 21. Brooklynn Grover (TVS), 30:51.12.

Boys results:

1. Kolby Hamilton (E), 18:14.46. 2. James Baker (E), 18:15.46. 3. Aaron Cole (TVS), 19:11.84. 4. Bradley Gifford (E), 19:25.27. 5. Jonny Landis (TCN), 19:31.80. 6. Tanner Davis (E), 19:35.02. 7. Ethan Murphy (NT), 19:48.44. 8. Joel Hunt (NT), 19:59.60. 9. Nick Laycox (E), 20:30.14. 10. Jaxon Roth (E), 21:03.45. 11. Caleb Gilland (NT), 21:09.87. 12. Ethan Brueggemann (TCN), 21:10.71. 13. Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 21:12.83. 14. Austin Tackett (PS), 21:35.00. 15. Hunter Pahl (TCN), 21:41.03. 16. Charles Kochensparger (E), 22:07.97. 17. Taylor Bradley (PS), 22:26.27. 18. Rylan Haney (TCN), 23:52.05. 19. Matthew DeHart (TVS), 24:14.74. 20. Andrew Carrell (NT), 24:15.83. 21. Elliott Voge (TVS), 24:31.85. 22. Dominic Isaacs (E), 24:32.22. 23. Thomas Scheile (PS), 25:07.17. 24. Parker McGrath (TCN), 25:24.30. 25. Alex MacKellar (TCN), 27:45.75. 26. Nathan Grubb (PS), 42:46.10.

