Eaton ranked 3rd in AP Division IV poll

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school football regular season is past the halfway point, and multiple Preble County teams have made their mark in their respective divisions and regions thus far this year.

Eaton, with a 6-0 record as of Thursday, Sept. 30, leads the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division with a 3-0 conference record. Brookville is second in the division with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in conference play. The Eagles and Blue Devils were set to play at Brookville on Friday, Oct. 1.

In addition to leading the conference, the Eagles are well represented in state polls and rankings.

Eaton is ranked third in the AP Ohio High School Division IV Football poll (released Monday, Sept. 27) with 147 points, up from fourth last week. The Eagles trail Bloom-Carroll (second, 181 points) and Cincinnati Wyoming (first, 215 points). The Eagles also received two first-place votes, one of six teams to receive a first-place vote.

In the OHSAA football computer ratings, the Eagles are ranked number one in Region 16 with a rating of 12.9444. Number two in the region, Cincinnati Wyoming, has a rating of 11.9762. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the OHSAA state football playoffs.

Preble Shawnee is also undefeated as of Thursday, Sept. 30, and is tied atop the Western Ohio Athletic Conference standings with Arcanum (6-0), with a matchup between these conference titans set for Friday, Oct. 8 at Preble Shawnee.

While the Arrows are not ranked in the AP Division V poll, they did receive the second-most points among teams not ranked with 18 points.

In Region 20, the Arrows fell to sixth (from second place) with a 7.3667 rating. Preble Shawnee trails Versailles, Reading, Brookville, Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Mariemont.

Other county teams within the top 16 of their respective regions are National Trail (2-4, No. 13 in D6, R24) and Tri-County North (3-3, No. 11 in D7, R28).

As of Thursday, Sept. 30, the Eagles are off to a 6-0 start this season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_mad_fb2.jpg As of Thursday, Sept. 30, the Eagles are off to a 6-0 start this season. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Arrows receiving votes in Division V