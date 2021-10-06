PREBLE COUNTY — With just weeks to go in the fall sports regular season, we take a look at scores from around the county this past week.

Football

Twin Valley South (2-5, 2-4 WOAC) dominated Dixie 33-7 to pick up the Panthers’ second win of the season on Friday, Oct. 1.

South got on the board first with a five-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Cole Bishop to junior Wyatt Lakes in the first quarter. In the second, sophomore Cais Kingsley found the end zone on a six-yard run to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead.

Dixie responded with a 35-yard touchdown run in the second to make it 12-7 heading into the half, but South came out of the locker room fired up, scoring two more touchdowns (junior Caiden Kingsley two-yard run, Bishop 43-yard run) to make it 26-7.

Bishop added an additional 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth to make the final 33-7.

Cais Kingsley led the Panthers on the ground, going for 217 yards on 17 carries. Caiden Kingsley had 139 yards on 14 carries, and Bishop added 98 yards on the ground in addition to 72 passing yards.

Lakes led with four receptions for 28 yards.

The Panthers also forced three turnovers, with Bishop, Caiden Kingsley and sophomore Gage Crase each recovering a fumble.

On defense, Cais Kingsley led the team with 14 tackles, followed by Crase with eight and senior Riley Maggard, Caiden Kingsley and junior Jack Gose each with seven. Maggard and senior Conner Napier were each credited with half a sack.

The Panthers will play at Bradford on Friday, Oct. 8.

National Trail (2-5, 2-4 WOAC) struggled in a 26-7 loss to Ansonia on Friday, Oct. 1, falling to 2-5 on the season.

Both teams scored in the first quarter to make it a 7-7 game, but it was all Ansonia in the second quarter and on as the Tigers would score the final 19 points of the game.

Ansonia kicked a field goal and returned an interception for a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead into the half, and in the third, blocked a Trail punt for a safety to make it 19-7 before scoring another touchdown in the fourth.

Junior Burgan Hoffman finished 10-of-23 for 114 yards with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Chase Ruebush led the Blazers in rushing and receiving, with 67 yards on 10 carries and three receptions for 28 yards.

The Blazers will host Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Oct. 8.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (5-4-2, 3-1-1 SWBL) picked up a 1-0 win over Twin Valley South in its only match of the week on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Eagles are scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and to host Madison on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Twin Valley South (5-5-1, 2-3-0 WOAC) fell to Eaton 1-0 on Monday, Sept. 27, and 4-2 to Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Panthers will host Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and travel to Madison on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (5-5-1, 3-2-0 SWBL) fell in its only match of the week against Talawanda 6-4 on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Eagles will host Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Madison on Thursday, Sept. 7, before traveling to Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 9.

National Trail (1-10-1, 0-7-1 WOAC) went 1-2 on the week, falling to Dixie 2-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Preble Shawnee 10-0 on Thursday, Sept. 30, before defeating Yellow Springs 9-2 on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Blazers will travel to Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and host Tri-County North on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Twin Valley South (11-0-1, 6-0-1 WOAC) increased its win streak to 10 games with a pair of wins over Catholic Central (2-1, Sept. 27) and Tri-County North (1-0, Sept. 30) this week.

The Panthers will host Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and travel to Madison on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Volleyball

National Trail (4-11, 2-7 WOAC) went 1-2 on the week, falling in five sets to Brookville on Monday, Sept. 27, before defeating Dixie in four sets on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and finishing the week with a straight sets loss to Ansonia on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Blazers will visit Ponitz on Monday, Oct. 4, and Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 5, before hosting Franklin Monroe on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Twin Valley South (6-11, 2-7 WOAC) went 1-2 on the week, defeating Tri-County North in straight sets on Monday, Sept. 27, before falling in straight sets to Arcanum on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Panthers then took Dixie five sets before falling on Thursday, Sept. 30.

South will host Tri-Village on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Bradford on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Tri-County North (2-14, 0-8 WOAC) lost a trio of matches this week, falling to South in three sets on Monday, Sept. 27, Newton in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Mississinawa Valley in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Panthers will play Middletown Christian on Monday, Oct. 4, and host Arcanum on Tuesday, Oct. 5, before traveling to Ansonia on Thursday, Oct. 7. North will then close its season at Emmanuel Christian on Saturday, Oct. 9.

South girls soccer wins 10 straight

By Braden Moles

