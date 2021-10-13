Golf season concludes

MIAMISBURG — National senior Katelyn Hines completed an outstanding golf career on Wednesday, Oct. 6, by competing in the OHSAA Southwest Division II District Golf Tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

Hines was making her fourth straight appearence at the district tournament finishing 28th, 20th, seventh, 11th. She is only the second National Trail girl to accomplish this feat.

The day started overcast and cool, staying that way the entire day until raining on the last two holes. After a rough start on this tough tract, Hines settled down to birdie two of the last three holes on the front nine to make the turn at a respectable 41.

She started the back nine with two pars and a birdie, putting her at only 4-over par for the day.

However, the last six holes went completely the opposite way for her, according to Trail coach Gene Eyler. An out of bounds tee shot, a three putt and a ball in the water on three consecutive holes moved her out of contention for one of only two spots to move on to the state tournament next week at The Ohio State University courses.

Although disappointed that she could not return to state (played on qualifying team in 2018), Hines ends with a very fine four-year career. This includes being two-time first-team all conference, playing undefeated her senior year and named the Female Medalist of the Year in the WOAC just two weeks ago.

The National Trail boys golf team traveled to Beavercreek Golf Club to take part in the Southwest District Division II tournament on Thursday, Oct. 7. The Blazers finished 11th with a team score of 377.

“The course is very tough and provides a challenge for all the great teams that participated. The course played longer than normal, too, because of the wet conditions. It was a great test,” Trail coach Roman Rutan said.

Trail was led for the last time of his career by Khyler Grant.

“Khyler played outstanding today and came in with an 81,” Rutan said. “We waited around for a long time before a couple people came in with lower scores and he finished in 11th place.”

Nick Brubaker finished a terrific freshman season shooting a 91 and coming in 38th place. Junior Zachary Rutan came in a stroke behind with a 92, good for 46th place. Sophomore Fletcher Davies finished his season with a 113 to round out the scoring for the Blazers. Junior Chris Knapp carded a 128 for the non-scoring position.

“That capped off a wonderful season which saw tremendous growth in the program and individually for the boys,” Rutan said. “There is so much to be proud of, but most of all was the character of the team. Congratulations to all the boys in the program for all the work they put in.”

The season came to end for Eaton’s girls in the Division I sectional at Yankee Trace on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The Eagles finished 15th with a 468.

Senior Kyla Mize led the way with a 98. She was followed by sophomore Karley Kleinberg (113), freshman Alanna Smith (125) and senior Macy Wright (132).

