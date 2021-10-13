North boys soccer wins WOAC

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North boys soccer wrapped up the Western Ohio Athletic Conference with a 4-0 win over Dixie on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the conference’s inaugural season.

The Panthers boast a 10-5-0 overall record and a 6-2-0 mark in conference play, half a game ahead of Newton (7-6-2, 5-2-1 WOAC) with no conference games remaining for either team.

North started the season off on a shaky foot, holding a 4-4-0 record (2-2-0 WOAC) on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

From there, the Panthers rattled off wins in six of their next seven contests (four against WOAC opponents), and are scheduled to face Stivers on Monday, Oct. 11 to close out the regular season.

Newton, on the other hand, held a 6-2-1 record (4-0-0 WOAC) on Tuesday, Sept. 21, before going 1-4-1 over their next six games to fall out of contention.

In the clinching game against Dixie, senior Jackson Isaacs scored two goals and had one assist. Senior Connor Evans and freshman Nick Meyer each added a goal, and Meyer finished with two assists.

Senior goalkeeper Lane Kerby was perfect, saving all 14 shots that came his way.

In addition to winning the WOAC, North’s boys are all over the conference leaderboards this season.

Isaacs and Evans are second and third in the WOAC in goals and points, with 14 goals and 35 points for Isaacs and 14 goals and 30 points for Evans. Meyer is tied for fourth with 21 points, including six goals and nine assists, which leads the WOAC.

Isaacs is tied for third in assists with seven and is third in the WOAC with 61 shots this season.

Defensively, Kerby is second in the conference with 150 saves (0.850 save percentage) and is tied for the lead with three shutouts.

Tri-County North senior Hunter Harry battles with a Dixie player for the ball during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. North won 1-0. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_TCN-vs-Dixie-Boys-Soccer-06-ZF-2825-07416-1-001-.jpg Tri-County North senior Hunter Harry battles with a Dixie player for the ball during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. North won 1-0. Champine Photography | For The Register-Herald

