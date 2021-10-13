PREBLE COUNTY — With just weeks to go in the fall sports regular season, we take a look at scores from around the county this past week.

Football

National Trail (3-5, 3-4 WOAC) took down Mississinawa Valley 41-6 on Friday, Oct. 8 to move to 3-5 on the season.

Trail junior Cayden Clark dominated the Blackhawks, picking up 224 yards on the ground in addition to four rushing touchdowns.

After taking a 14-0 lead into the half after a one-yard rushing touchdown from senior Garrett Jones and a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Clark, the Blazers exploded for 21 points in the third quarter.

Clark found the end zone three times with touchdown runs of eight, nine and 50 yards. Jones added an additional one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth for the 41-6 final.

Junior Burgan Hoffman completed four of his eight passes for 35 yards.

Senior Jonathan McLane, junior Ben Browning, sophomore Chase Ruebush and Jones each caught one of Hoffman’s passes.

Ruebush finished with 101 rushing yards on 13 attempts, and Jones finished with 77 yards on nine attempts.

On defense, sophomore Joey Roberts led the Blazers with six tackles, followed by junior Jordan Heck and senior Ethan Wilson each with five.

The Blazers will travel to play Twin Valley South on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South (3-5, 3-4 WOAC) won its second consecutive game with a 48-6 thrashing of Bradford on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Panthers got the scoring started early, with two touchdown runs by sophomore Cais Kingsley (14 and 54 yards) in the first quarter.

In the second, sophomore Cole Bishop connected with junior Whyatt Lakes to give South a 21-0 lead. Kingsley scored again on a nine-yard rushing touchdown, and Bishop then put the game out of reach with an 84-yard touchdown run to give South a 34-0 lead headed into the half.

Bishop later connected with Lakes on a 34-yard touchdown in the third, and in the fourth, Bishop capped the game off with a 97-yard touchdown run to make it 48-0. Bradford scored in the fourth to make the final 48-6.

In addition to his 110 passing yards and two touchdowns, Bishop led the Panthers on the ground with 217 rushing yards on just four carries – an average of 54.3 yards per attempt.

Kingsley added 153 yards on 14 carries, and junior Caiden Kingsley contributed 72 yards on 11 carries.

Lakes caught four of Bishop’s seven passes for 87 yards. Senior Lucas Sievering and juniors Eric Allison and Harley Young each caught a pass as well.

The Panthers will host National Trail on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tri-County North (3-5, 3-4 WOAC) dropped its fourth consecutive contest, falling to 3-5 after a 28-0 loss to Ansonia on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Tigers scored 21 first-half points and a touchdown in the fourth for the 28-0 final.

The Panthers will travel to face Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tennis

Eaton tennis had a strong outing at Division II sectional tennis in Centerville this week, as junior Macy Hitchcock and the doubles duo of senior Grace Murphy and freshman Mallory Hitchcock won their respective sectional tournaments.

Macy Hitchcock defeated Reagan Smith (Cedarville) 6-0, 6-0, Ciara Saunier (Stivers) 6-0, 6-0, Eve Palmer (Chaminade Julienne) 6-0, 6-0, Maggie Shope (Alter) 6-0, 6-1, and Grace Lampman (Alter) 6-4, 6-3.

Murphy and Hitchcock defeated Bauer/Meehan (Oakwood) 6-0, 6-0, Peterson/Arledge (Northridge) 6-0, 6-0, Eck/Orozco (Valley View) 6-0, 6-0, Dean/Ely (Chaminade Julienne) 6-3, 6-2, and Riggs/Rich (Oakwood) 6-1, 6-0.

Senior Laura Dillon fell 6-1, 6-1 in her first match against Claudia Schnell (Oakwood), and junior Harmony Atkinson fell 6-1, 6-1 in her first match against Emily Walls (Carroll).

In doubles, seniors Anna Kramer and Haneet Kang fell in their first match 6-1, 6-0 to Alana Baker and Annie Schaefer of Alter.

In singles for Preble Shawnee, sophomore Paige Halpin fell to CJ’s Eve Palmer 6-0, 6-0, and junior Grace Koelblin fell 6-2, 6-2 to Stivers’ Ashlyn Edwards. Senior Isabella Tucker fell 6-1, 6-1 to Reina Frame (Valley View).

In doubles, senior Kylie Gadd and junior Maggie Montgomery won their opening match over Burnett/Peterson (Cedarville) 6-2, 6-1, before falling to Juniewicz/Paris (Chaminade Julienne) 6-4, 6-3.

Seniors Hannah Riggs and Amaya Davidson fell in their opening match to Dean/Ely (Chaminade Julienne) 6-1, 6-0.

Macy Hitchcock, Grace Murphy and Mallory Hitchcock will all compete in the Division II district tournament at ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center on Thursday, Oct. 14. Play begins at 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (8-4-2, 4-1-1 SWBL) won a trio of games this week, defeating Preble Shawnee 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Madison 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Greenville 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Eagles will visit Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and end the regular season at home against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Preble Shawnee (2-12-1, 0-7-0 WOAC) dropped matches to Valley View (9-0), Eaton (3-1), Dixie (3-2) and Newton (5-1) this week.

The Arrows will close out their season hosting Twin Valley South on Monday, Oct. 11 and Dunbar on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (6-7-1, 3-3-0 SWBL) went 1-2 on the week, falling to Preble Shawnee (2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 5) and Madison (4-3 on Thursday, Oct. 7) before defeating Greenville 5-0 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Eagles will host Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and end their regular season at Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14.

National Trail (3-13-1, 0-8-1 WOAC) dropped a pair of games against Brookville (6-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 5) and Tri-County North (3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 7).

The Blazers will end the regular season at Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Preble Shawnee (10-3-2, 6-1-2 WOAC) won a trio of games this week over Eaton (2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 5), Dixie (4-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7) and Newton (5-2 on Saturday, Oct. 9).

The Arrows will close out their season at Twin Valley South on Monday, Oct. 11.

Tri-County North (5-5-2, 4-4-2 WOAC) went 3-0 on the week, defeating Dixie 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, National Trail 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Miami Valley School 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Panthers will travel to Stivers on Monday, Oct. 11 to close out the regular season.

Volleyball

Eaton (14-5, 10-1 SWBL) went 2-2 on the week, defeating Oakwood (25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Carlisle (25-4, 25-12, 25-9) on Thursday, Oct. 7 between losses against Tippecanoe (25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14) on Monday, Oct. 4 and Wyoming (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 19-17) on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Eagles will travel to Greenville on Monday, Oct. 11 and Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 12 before hosting Madison on Thursday, Oct. 14 to end the regular season.

National Trail (5-13, 2-9 WOAC) went 1-2 on the week, picking up a win over Ponitz in four sets (25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14) on Monday, Oct. 4, before falling to Newton in four sets (Tuesday, Oct. 5) and Franklin Monroe in straight sets (Thursday, Oct. 7).

The Blazers will close out their regular season hosting Legacy Christian on Monday, Oct. 11, at Dixie on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and at Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Tri-County North (2-19, 0-11 WOAC) fell to Middletown Christian, Arcanum, Ansonia and Emmanuel Christian this week to close out their regular season.

Twin Valley South (6-13, 2-9 WOAC) dropped a pair of straight set losses to Tri-Village (Tuesday, Oct. 5) and Bradford (Thursday, Oct. 7) this week.

The Panthers will close out the regular season at Carlisle on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

