Eagles, Arrows ranked in AP Poll

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school football regular season is nearing its end, and multiple Preble County teams have made their mark in their respective divisions and regions thus far this year.

Eaton, with an 8-0 record as of Thursday, Oct. 14, leads the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division with a 5-0 conference record. Valley View is second in the division with a 5-3 record overall, and a 4-1 clip in conference. The Eagles and Spartans were set to meet at Valley View on Friday, Oct. 15.

In addition to leading the conference, the Eagles are well represented in state polls and rankings.

Eaton is ranked third in the AP Ohio High School Division IV Football poll (released Monday, Oct. 11) with 125 points. The Eagles trail Bloom-Carroll (second, 154 points) and Cincinnati Wyoming (first, 1171 points), with both teams sporting an 8-0 record. The Eagles also received one first-place vote, one of four teams to receive a first-place vote.

In the OHSAA football computer ratings, the Eagles are ranked number two in Region 16 with 18.7879 points. Number one in the region, Cincinnati Wyoming, has 20.328. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the OHSAA state football playoffs.

Preble Shawnee is also undefeated as of Thursday, Oct. 14, and is on top of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

The Arrows are also part of the AP Division V poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 10 in the most recent poll with 25 points. In addition, Preble Shawnee received one first-place vote, the only team to receive one other than Kirtland, who is first in the AP Poll with 179 points and received 18 first-place votes.

In Region 20, the Arrows rose to second (from fifth place) with 13.0875 points. Preble Shawnee, the only undefeated team remaining in the region, trails just Cincinnati Taft, who has a 15.25 points.

Other county teams represented within the top 16 of their respective regions include National Trail (3-5, No. 16 in D6, R24) and Tri-County North (3-5, No. 15 in D7, R28). Twin Valley South (3-5) is currently on the outside looking in, ranked 17th in the region, but closes the season with games against Trail and North.

