Eagles sweep Ed Leas titles

EATON — Preble County’s cross county teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ed Leas Fall Classic at Eaton’s Fort St. Clair Park.

Eaton’s boys and girls teams ran away with the top sports in their respective races.

The Lady Eagles scored 40 points as they placed four runners in the top 10 and seven in the top 15 in the Purple Division. Oakwood was second with 69 points.

Junior Lauren Guiley paced Eaton with a fourth place finish in 20 minutes, 28.1 seconds. Freshman Addison Guiley was seventh in 21:10.9. Junior Kaili Hewitt finished eighth in 21:17.9. Junior Rylie Haynes was 10th in 21:21.0 edging out her sister and freshman Emily Haynes, who had an identical time of 21:21. Junior Stephanie Gibson was 14th in 21:45.6. Junior Kiera Elliott was 15th in 21:50.9 and sophomore Cami McCloud was 16th in 21:56.6. Sophomore Ally Schmidt was 33rd in 25:04.7 and senior Allison Mowen was 44th in 25:54.6.

Preble Shawnee was seventh with 183 points.

Sophomore Tara Halpin was 34th in 25:06.1. Sophomore Valerie Whitson was 40th in 25:38.2. Freshman Jaiden McIntosh was 51st in 26:48.8. Freshman Regina Rodriquez was 59th in 29:30.8, while freshman Faith Jesse was 60th in 29:36.5. Sophomore Olivia Riggs was 67th in 33:24.7.

In the boys Purple Division, Eaton tallied 31 points and placed four runners in the top eight.

Junior Kolby Hamilton was second overall with a time of 17:39.7 and juniors James Bakers was third in 17:45.6. Freshman Tanner Davis was sixth in 18:31.9 and sophomore Bradley Gifford was eighth in 18:36.6. Sophomore Nick Laycox was 18th in 19:17.6 and junior Jaxon Roth was 23rd in 19:36.9. Sophomore Charles Kochensparger was 45th in 21:16.3 and senior Dominc Isaacs was 50th in 21:54.8.

For Preble Shawnee, senior Austin Tacket was 43rd in 21:10.1, sophomore Taylor Bradley was 59th in 23:11.7 and sophomore Nate Grubb was 78th in 49:38.2

In the girls Gold Division, Tri-County North sophomore Amiyah Singleton was 12th in 23:25.1. National Trail senior Paige Lee was 14th in 24:10.7 and her teammate, junior Gretchen Murphy was 17th in 24:43.5. Trail’s Judith Denlinger was 27th in 26:43.6. Tri-County North freshman Carley Landis was 30th in 28:16.7.

In the boys Gold Division, Tri-County finished sixth with 153 points.

National Trail senior Ethan Murphy was eighth overall in 18:50.6. North junior Jonathan Landis was 11th in 19:01.0. Twin Valley South senior Aaron Cole was 18th in 19:31.2. Trail’s Joel Hunt was 21st in 19:45.6. North senior Hunter Pahl was 31st in 20:23.5. Trail’s Caleb Gilland was 41st in 21:06.8. North freshman Alex Mackellar was 47th in 21:23.5. North junior Aaron Shellabarger was 62nd with a time of 22:50.0.

Trail’s Andrew Carrell was 65th in 23:56.4. Rounding out the runners for North were freshman Ethan Brueggeman (69th, 24:48.7), freshman Parker McGrath (72nd, 26:45.2) and junior Reese Horn (73rd, 26:53.9.

All five schools will compete in their league meets Saturday, Oct. 16. Eaton will host the Southwestern Buckeye League meet at Fort St. Clair, while National Trail, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South will compete in the first-ever Western Ohio Athletic Conference meet at National Trail.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

