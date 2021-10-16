Tournament matchups released for soccer, volleyball

PREBLE COUNTY — With regular seasons winding down for soccer and volleyball, opening round tournament matchups have been released with contests beginning Monday, Oct. 18. All records are at time of press on Thursday, Oct. 14, and all game times are expected to be 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Boys Soccer

Division II

No. 10 Eaton (9-4-2) will host No. 12 Franklin on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The winner will go on to face No. 1 Oakwood on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Division III

No. 21 Preble Shawnee (3-12) will either visit No. 3 Bethel or host No. 23 Miami Valley on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

No. 12 Tri-County North (10-5) will visit No. 11 Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The winner will go on to face No. 2 Miami East on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

No. 15 Twin Valley South (7-7-1) will either travel to face No. 8 Greeneview or host No. 16 Catholic Central on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Division II

No. 7 Eaton (7-7-1) hosts No. 9 Valley View on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face No. 1 Archbishop Alter on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Division III

No. 23 National Trail (3-14-1) will travel to No. 4 Greenon on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will host No. 25 Yellow Springs on Thursday, Oct. 21.

No. 13 Preble Shawnee (10-3-2) will travel to No. 10 Dayton Christian on Thursday, Oct. 21. The winner will face either Greenon, National Trail or Yellow Springs at Springfield High School on Monday, Oct. 25.

No. 16 Tri-County North (8-6-2) will host No. 18 Carlisle on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face No. 2 Waynesville on Thursday, Oct. 21.

No. 11 Twin Valley South (12-1-2) hosts No. 20 Dixie on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face No. 1 Anna on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Volleyball

Division II

No. 3 Eaton (16-5) will play No. 13 Belmont at Lebanon High School on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The winner will go on to face No. 6 Ross on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Division III

No. 5 Preble Shawnee (15-5) will play No. 10 Anna at Brookville High School on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The winner will go on to face either No. 7 Arcanum or No. 8 Indian Lake on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at the same location.

No. 15 National Trail (5-15) will play No. 2 Dayton Christian at Brookville High School on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. The winner will go on to face No. 16 Greeneview on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the same location.

No. 12 Twin Valley South (6-13) will play either No. 4 Miami East or No. 11 Madison at Brookville High School on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

Division IV

No. 23 Tri-County North (2-19) will play No. 1 Fort Loramie at Covington High School on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. The winner will go on to face No. 24 Triad on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Tournament games begin this week for volleyball and soccer. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_vb12.jpg Tournament games begin this week for volleyball and soccer. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

