Eaton wins second league title in 3 years

EATON — Eaton’s volleyball team claimed its second league title in three years with a convincing straight sets win over visiting Middletown Madison on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Eaton, which lost just one set all season to Southwestern Buckeye League West Division opponents, rolled to a 25-4, 25-9, 25-9 win to wrap up league play with a 12-1 (8-0 SWBL West) record. The Eagles’ only blemish was a crossover loss to East Division champion Bellbrook.

“I am excited for these kids (for) winning their second league title in three years,” Eaton coach Parker Fields said. “I am impressed in the fashion they did it, only dropping one set on our side all season. We have a great group of people involved in our program, and it shows on and off of the court. The kids work really hard, and some hardware is always a nice reminder that hard work does pay off.”

The Eagles were led by junior Olivia Baumann, who had 15 kills. Junior Lily Shepherd added seven kills and five aces.

Senior Jenna Ditmer had seven aces and two blocks. Junior Bailey Jerdon added 27 assists and three aces.

“I was pleased with our effort from the service line, taking advanced gaps in their pattern,” Fields said. “I was happy with our overall team effort to play our brand of volleyball, and it gave us an opportunity to get everyone in. We attacked aggressively, which put Madison on their heals all night.”

Eaton opened the week with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 win at Greenville on Monday, Oct. 11.

“(We) got down 18-24 in the first set because of some wicked Greenville service that threw us off,” Fields said. “We buckled down, picked up our energy, got some passes, then Elise aggressively served us back. We took the first set 26-24. After the first set, we got back to playing our brand — serving tough, and using an aggressive attack. Raegan (Prater) did a nice job filling in for Ellie (Wilson), as she slowed a lot of balls down.”

On Tuesday, Eaton visited Brookville and used a collective team effort, serving tough, and attacking gaps and seams for a 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 win.

”Jenna, Liv, and Lily really did a nice job of attacking holes, Bailey ran a really even offense, which helped keep Brookville guessing up front. Our defensive specialists did a really nice job of keeping us in system,” Fields said.

Eaton (17-5) is scheduled to open Division II sectional tournament play on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against Belmont at Lebanon High School. The match is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Claims first-ever SWBL West title

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

