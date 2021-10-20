Eagles sweep SWBL XC titles for first time in 21 years

EATON — The last time Eaton’s cross country program won league titles for boys and girls in the same year, none of the current runners were born.

On Saturday, at Fort St. Clair Park, the Eagles dominated the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division on their home course to sweep league titles for the first time in 21 years.

The girls, who won their first league title since 2014, had all nine runners in the top 16 to run away from runner-up Brookville by 23 points, 22-45.

The boys were equally impressive, scoring 24 points with six runners in the top 15.

“The kids did a great job. It’s been 21 years since we won both girls and boys league titles at same time,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “These kids have worked really hard. To get seven girls in the top 10, eight in the top 15, that’s really good. And to get five boys in the top 10 and six in the top 15, that makes it even much, much nicer.”

For the girls, Lauren Guiley was second in 20:44.6. Kaili Hewitt was third in 20:59.3. Keira Elliott was fourth in 21:01.1. Rylie Haynes and Emily Haynes were sixth and seventh with times of 21:32.5 and 21:37.5. Rounding out the top 10 were Stephanie Gibson (9th, 21:41.7) and Cami McCloud (10th, 21:50.7. Ally Schmidt was 15th in 24:12.9 and Allison Mowen was 16th in 25:33.2.

For the boys, Kolby Hamilton finished first in17:37.6. James Baker and Tanner Davis were third and fourth in 17:42.8 and 18:17.9. Bradley Gifford finished sixth in 18:22.0. Nick Laycox was 10th with a time of 19:06.5. Jaxon Roth placed 13th in 19:25.0. Charles Kochensparger and Dominic Isaacs were 27th and 30th respectively in 21:18.8 and 22:16.9.

The Eagles will compete in the Division II district meet on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Cedarville.

“For us it’s just a nice springboard into next week,” McKinney said. “League championships, sometimes they’re so rare or when you win a few you take a few for granted. Then when you’re runner up for a long time, like we’ve been, and get an opportunity to win one it means a lot to the program and a lot to the kids and I saw a lot of smiles today. It was a real good day for the kids. It was a positive day for the coaches and the parents and everybody involved.”

Eaton's Cami McCloud helped the Eagles to their first league title since 2014. Eaton's Tanner Davis (left) and Bradley Gifford head to the finish line during the SWBL Cross Country Championshipst on Saturday, Oct. 16. The Eagles won the SWBL West title with 24 points.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

