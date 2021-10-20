National Trail hosts first WOAC XC Championships

NEW PARIS — National Trail was host to the first annual Western Ohio Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Representatives from all 12 WOAC schools – including Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South – competed in the brisk October air as the Arcanum girls and Netwon boys took first in their respective team scoring.

For the girls, Preble Shawnee placed fifth with a score of 106, behind Ansonia (80), Franklin Monroe (70), Bradford (69) and Arcanum (23). For the boys, Tri-County North placed fifth with 129 points, ahead of Tri-Village (170) and Dixie (140), but trailed Ansonia (68), Arcanum (67), Franklin Monroe (64) and Newton (48). No other schools qualified for team scores.

The following were the top five finishers and placement for county boys: 1. Seth Coker (Newton), 18:05.70; 2. Jacob Rice (Arcanum), 18:10.40; 3. Clint Shellenberger (Newton), 18:14.20; 4. Aaron Cole (TVS), 18:22; 5. Matthew Lee (Ansonia), 18:26.20; 8. Ethan Murphy (NT), 18:44.50; 14. Jonathon Landis (TCN), 19:03.40; 19. Case Roell (PS), 19:22.20; 22. Joel Hunt (NT), 19:29.70; 28. Hunter Pahl (TCN), 19:53.80; 33. Alex Mackellar (TCN), 20:17.30; 35. Caleb Gilland (NT), 20:29.90; 41. Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 20:42.90; 46. Taylor Bradley (PS), 21:20.50; 48. Austin Tacket (PS), 21:35.20; 54. Elliot Voge (TVS), 22:08.30; 58. Parker Mcgrath (TCN), 23:07.70; 62. Andrew Carrell (NT), 23:57.50; 63. Ethan Brueggemann (TCN), 23:59.50; 64. Matthew DeHart (TVS), 24:11.50; 73. Reese Horn (TCN), 27:44.40.

The following were the top five finishers and placement for county girls: 1. Taylee Woodbury (Miss. Valley), 20:10.90; 2. Brooklyn Miras (Arcanum), 20:26.80; 3. McKenna Downing (Newton), 20:37.30; 4. Arianne Garrison (Arcanum), 21:24; 5. Peyton Billenstein (Ansonia), 21:37.30; 12. Paige Lee (NT), 23:38.90; 15. Gretchen Murphy (NT), 24:19.50; 18. Amiyah Singleton (TCN), 24:40.90; 21. Judith Denlinger (NT), 25:05.90; 24. Valerie Whitson (PS), 25:27; 25. Jaiden McIntosh (PS), 25:27.60; 27. Tara Halpin (PS), 25:42.10; 37. Carley Landis (TCN), 26:51.40; 39. Sallie White (PS), 27:32.80; 40. Dinna Rodriguez (PS), 27:35; 42. Regina Rodriguez (PS), 28:00.70; 44. Faith Jesse (PS), 28:07.50; 45. BrooklynGrover (TVS), 28:30; 46. Allison Cole (TVS), 28:44.60; 49 Paige House (PS), 29:06.70; 50 Olivia Riggs (PS), 29:13.40.

Newton boys, Arcanum girls take 1st

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

