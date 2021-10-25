WOAC announces all-conference soccer teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all-conference soccer teams for 2021. County players are italicized.

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year – Jake Sarver, Twin Valley South

Coaches of the Year – Dylan Hemmerich, Tri-County North

All-Conference First Team

Parker Hall, Dixie

Conner Evans, Tri-County North

Chaz Miller, Dixie

Jackson Isaacs, Tri-County North

Ely Cook, Newton

Lane Kerby, Tri-County North

Blake Reish, Newton

Will Jerden, Twin Valley South

Eliot Freck, Preble Shawnee

Jake Sarver, Twin Valley South

Cooper Roell, Preble Shawnee

All-Conference Second Team

Kyler Dennis, Dixie

Hunter Harry, Tri-County North

Austin Marker, Dixie

Nick Meyer, Tri-County North

Josh Fisher, Newton

Jacob Clark, Twin Valley South

Lane Kesling, Newton

Mason Hundley, Twin Valley South

Rick Mondello-Garrett, Preble Shawnee

Easton Kurtz, Twin Valley South

Case Roell, Preble Shawnee

Special Mention Team

Hunter Parker, Dixie

Caleb Caldwell, Newton

Avery Caudill, Preble Shawnee

Gavyn Boyd, Tri-County North

Grady Arndts, Twin Valley South

Final standings are as follows: Tri-County North (10-5-0 overall, 6-2-0 WOAC); Newton (8-7-2, 5-2-1); Dixie (5-8-1, 4-3-1); Twin Valley South (7-7-1, 3-5-0); Preble Shawnee (4-12-0, 1-7-0).

Girls Soccer

Player of the Year – Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South

Coach of the Year – Chad Newport, Twin Valley South

All-Conference First Team

Haylie Parker, Dixie

Jessica Isaacs, Tri-County North

Brianne Kosier, National Trail

Nicole Lefeld, Tri-County North

Maya Diceanu, Newton

Madison Hundley, Twin Valley South

Emma Szakal, Newton

Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South

Gracie Lovely, Preble Shawnee

Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Preble Shawnee

Jaelynn Whisman, Preble Shawnee

All-Conference Second Team

Emma Bemis, Dixie

Kasidy Daugherty, Tri-County North

Harley Henderson, National Trail

Madison Jeffers, Tri-County North

Reese Hess, Newton

Natalie Lefeld, Tri-County North

Casey Lyon, Preble Shawnee

Sydney Aldridge, Twin Valley South

Makayla Reed, Preble Shawnee

Brylee Simpson, Twin Valley South

Skyelur Weber, Twin Valley South

Special Mention Team

Sarah Hickey, Dixie

Taryn Rucci, National Trail

Kelly Armentrout, Newton

Paige House, Preble Shawnee

Shawnee Krull, Tri-County North

Maci Arndts, Twin Valley South

Final standings are as follows: Twin Valley South (13-1-2 overall, 8-0-2 WOAC); Preble Shawnee (10-4-2, 6-2-2); Newton (8-5-3, 5-2-3); Tri-County North (8-6-2, 4-4-2); Dixie (3-11-2, 1-7-2); National Trail (3-14-1, 0-9-1).

Twin Valley South’s Makiah Newport was named Player of the Year in addition to being named First Team All-Conference. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ps_tvsgs5-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s Makiah Newport was named Player of the Year in addition to being named First Team All-Conference. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

South sweeps player of the year accolades