WOAC announces all-conference soccer teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all-conference soccer teams for 2021. County players are italicized.
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year – Jake Sarver, Twin Valley South
Coaches of the Year – Dylan Hemmerich, Tri-County North
All-Conference First Team
Parker Hall, Dixie
Conner Evans, Tri-County North
Chaz Miller, Dixie
Jackson Isaacs, Tri-County North
Ely Cook, Newton
Lane Kerby, Tri-County North
Blake Reish, Newton
Will Jerden, Twin Valley South
Eliot Freck, Preble Shawnee
Jake Sarver, Twin Valley South
Cooper Roell, Preble Shawnee
All-Conference Second Team
Kyler Dennis, Dixie
Hunter Harry, Tri-County North
Austin Marker, Dixie
Nick Meyer, Tri-County North
Josh Fisher, Newton
Jacob Clark, Twin Valley South
Lane Kesling, Newton
Mason Hundley, Twin Valley South
Rick Mondello-Garrett, Preble Shawnee
Easton Kurtz, Twin Valley South
Case Roell, Preble Shawnee
Special Mention Team
Hunter Parker, Dixie
Caleb Caldwell, Newton
Avery Caudill, Preble Shawnee
Gavyn Boyd, Tri-County North
Grady Arndts, Twin Valley South
Final standings are as follows: Tri-County North (10-5-0 overall, 6-2-0 WOAC); Newton (8-7-2, 5-2-1); Dixie (5-8-1, 4-3-1); Twin Valley South (7-7-1, 3-5-0); Preble Shawnee (4-12-0, 1-7-0).
Girls Soccer
Player of the Year – Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South
Coach of the Year – Chad Newport, Twin Valley South
All-Conference First Team
Haylie Parker, Dixie
Jessica Isaacs, Tri-County North
Brianne Kosier, National Trail
Nicole Lefeld, Tri-County North
Maya Diceanu, Newton
Madison Hundley, Twin Valley South
Emma Szakal, Newton
Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South
Gracie Lovely, Preble Shawnee
Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Preble Shawnee
Jaelynn Whisman, Preble Shawnee
All-Conference Second Team
Emma Bemis, Dixie
Kasidy Daugherty, Tri-County North
Harley Henderson, National Trail
Madison Jeffers, Tri-County North
Reese Hess, Newton
Natalie Lefeld, Tri-County North
Casey Lyon, Preble Shawnee
Sydney Aldridge, Twin Valley South
Makayla Reed, Preble Shawnee
Brylee Simpson, Twin Valley South
Skyelur Weber, Twin Valley South
Special Mention Team
Sarah Hickey, Dixie
Taryn Rucci, National Trail
Kelly Armentrout, Newton
Paige House, Preble Shawnee
Shawnee Krull, Tri-County North
Maci Arndts, Twin Valley South
Final standings are as follows: Twin Valley South (13-1-2 overall, 8-0-2 WOAC); Preble Shawnee (10-4-2, 6-2-2); Newton (8-5-3, 5-2-3); Tri-County North (8-6-2, 4-4-2); Dixie (3-11-2, 1-7-2); National Trail (3-14-1, 0-9-1).