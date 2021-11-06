Trail, South fall in playoffs

HARROD and MARIA STEIN — Mark Hoffman understood the challenge that awaited his team in the opening round of the Division VI, Region 24 playoffs when his National Trail football traveled to No. 2 seed Allen East on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“We knew they were a good team. They’re solid, They’re well coached, they have some speed. They just are a solid, solid football team and we just didn’t hang with them. Our kids tried. We just weren’t successful,” he said.

The Mustangs ripped off four first-quarter touchdowns to quickly gain control en route to ending the No. 15 Blazers season with a 49-8 win.

It was only the third ever playoff appearance for Trail, which ended the season 4-7.

”This is something that’s new for us. It’s something that we haven’t experienced,” Hoffman said. “And I’ll tell you what, if you live in a community like ours, you are one lucky person. These people treat us first class and you know, they treat us first class because they want to see us win and they want to see us successful.”

After falling behind 28-0, Chase Ruebush closed out the first quarter for Trail with an 80-yard touchdown run as time expired.

Allen East added to more scores in the second quarter for a 42-8 halftime lead. The Mustangs scored another TD in the third for the final margin.

”I told them this. We got a butt whooping,” Hoffman said of his message to his team after the game. “But the thing of it is, is this, I’d rather have you than anybody else on this field. And the only thing that bothers me about this whole thing is that we’re going to lose five guys that I really care about, our seniors. That’s what really bothers me about this whole thing. If you’re one of my boys, you’re one of my boys for life.”

Hoffman said his team should continue to build off this year’s success.

”Our kids are going to come back,” he said. “You got to remember we’re sophomore and junior heavy. And I’ll tell you what, our junior class is pretty good and our sophomore class is good. And our freshmen just got to pick it up and our kids coming in. So we’re just gonna keep filling in.”

Hoffman added its been good season.

”It’s just been a great season, a good run, and we’re going to wait 30 days and we’re going back to the weight room. We’re going to do it all over again,” he said.

Panthers fall to Marion Local

Twin Valley South also participated in an opening round playoff matchup after qualifying as No. 16 in Division VIII, Region 28, in the final week of the regular season.

The Panthers matched up with No. 1 Marion Local, suffering a 41-0 loss on the road to end their season with a 4-7 record.

After keeping things close in the first quarter, trailing just 7-0, the Flyers exploded for 21 points in the second quarter as well as 13 more in the third quarter for the 41-0 final.

Sophomore Cais Kingsley led the Panthers in rushing with 50 yards on 22 carries, followed by junior Caiden Kingsley with 24 yards on eight carries.

Sophomore Clayton Woodgeard was South’s leader on defense, intercepting a pass and leading the team with 12 total tackles. Cais Kinglsey contributed 10 tackles, while Caiden Kingsley had seven tackles in addition to 1.5 sacks.

Sophomore Brayden Koeller finished with nine tackles, and sophomore Cole Bishop had seven tackles and 20 passing yards. Senior Conner Napier had one sack, and senior Matthew Cornett had half a sack.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

