Arrows roll into regional semifinals with 62-7 win

CAMDEN — It took a while for Preble Shawnee to get warmed up, but once they did the Arrows unleashed a beating on Williamsburg that seemed to even surprise head coach David Maddox.

The Arrows went to the air for three second-quarter touchdowns then turned Hunter Crockett loose in the second half en route to a 62-7 win over the Wildcats in a Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal football playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The No. 3-seeded Arrows (12-0) will next play No. 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Lakota West High School in a regional semifinal game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“We were just able to get a few big plays that gave us some momentum and we just were able to keep building off of them,” Maddox said. “I think that’s the best I’ve seen us play this season. I think both sides of the ball — defense played great, offense was just clicking and they played very, very hard. So can’t ask for more than that. All three phases of the game we played very well tonight. The kids were just playing hard and having fun and that’s what’s all about.”

Maddox said Williamsburg, which upset Brookville 17-14 in the opening round, was a big, physical team that he was concerned about.

”They’re a big, physical team. I expected it to be a very good game and very physical game,” he said. “I think we kind of got on them early a little bit and were able to keep the momentum the rest of the game. But that’s a good football team right there.”

Williamsburg struck first on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ervin to Trystan Gries midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Brayden Doran scored on a 14-yard touchdown run for the Arrows late in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

The second quarter belonged to Doran and Malechai Stephenson. The duo hooked up for three touchdown passes (44, 8 and 30 yards) as the Arrows built a 28-7 halftime lead.

“He had a big game last week and I think it built him a little bit of confidence and then he came out tonight and played very, very, very well on both sides of the ball,” Maddox said of Stephenson. “I’m so happy for him; he’s earned it.”

Crockett, who rushed for 279 yards on just 16 carries, scored twice in the third quarter, the first on a 1-yard run to make it a 35-7 game. His second score was a 74-yard run to extend the Arrows’ lead to 48-7.

In between Crockett’s scores, Stephenson returned an interception 49 yards for his fourth touchdown of the night.

“He kind of took over a little bit,” Maddox said of Crockett, who has rushed for 1,668 yards this season. “He ran very well and he also blocked very well. I think that’s the thing with our guys — none of them are selfish. They don’t just ask to get the ball all the time. They understand everybody’s got a job and whether that be blocking or catching or throwing or whatever the job that may be, they do to the best of their ability. He ran very very hard tonight. That’s about the best I’ve seen him run.”

Grady Hutchinson added an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Cooper Roell closed out the scoring with a 30-yard run.

Maddox praised the play of several players.

”Cooper Roell plays both sides of ball, he kicks off, he punts. He plays hard all the time. He doesn’t get a whole lot of carries but plays so hard and does such a good job. Dylan Zornes is the same way, both sides of the ball. Plays so hard, plays so well,” he said. “They’re all such good kids and they’re coachable. You can talk to them and they’re in there. You enjoy being around them. The offensive line, Beau Nemeth, Evan Riley, Cole Hawkins, Brody Lynch, Garrett Campbell — those guys are just doing a fabulous job.”

As a team, the Arrows rushed for 478 yards and had 567 yards of total offense. Williamsburg had 244 yards of offense.

With a three score lead at halftime, Maddox said he told his team not to be complacent.

”The first thing I told them in the locker room was that they’re still too soft and they still don’t play hard enough,” he said. “And I tell them that in practice all the time. I don’t care how many games you’ve won. You’re still not tough enough. You’re still too soft and you still don’t play hard enough. I just try and keep them humble and keep them working and not satisfied. Stay hungry. I’m happy and proud of them. They’ve earned it. They work very hard.”

At 12-0 and in the playoffs for just the second time — first time qualifying — the entire community seems to be enjoying the ride and party-like atmosphere that was noticeable at Saturday’s game. Last season all teams were eligible for the postseason.

“It’s so great. This has never happened here and it’s something that we can build on and these guys will remember this for the rest of their life,” Maddox said. “It’s great to see the community support, the parents and the student section and I mean, it’s just something that nobody here has experienced. I think it’s been a long time coming, so I’m glad and happy for them. Everybody wants to get in on it and that’s awesome. It’s just really neat to see this happening.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb1-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb2-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb3-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb4-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb5-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb6-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb7-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb8-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb9-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb10-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb11-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Hunter Crockett looks for running room in the Arrows regional quarterfinal playoff game against Williamsburg on Saturday, Nov. 6. Crockett rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-7 win. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb12-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Hunter Crockett looks for running room in the Arrows regional quarterfinal playoff game against Williamsburg on Saturday, Nov. 6. Crockett rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-7 win. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb13-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb14-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb15-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb16-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb17-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb18-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb19-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb20-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb21-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb22-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb23-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb24-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb25-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s defense made the going tough for visiting Williamsburg as Evan Riley (54) and Beau Nemeth (74) team up for a tackle Saturday, Nov. 6, in a Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal playoff game. Shawnee won 62-7. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb26-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s defense made the going tough for visiting Williamsburg as Evan Riley (54) and Beau Nemeth (74) team up for a tackle Saturday, Nov. 6, in a Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal playoff game. Shawnee won 62-7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb27-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_psfb28-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Shawnee to meet Roger Bacon Saturday

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr