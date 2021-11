PREBLE COUNTY — The high school girls basketball season tips off tonight (Friday, Nov. 19) and county coaches are looking forward to successful seasons.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

Friday, Nov. 19

Eaton at Greenville 6 p.m. (JV tip)

Tri-County North at Northridge 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Preble Shawnee at Brookville 12 p.m. (JV tip)

Northridge at Twin Valley South 6 p.m. (Varsity only)