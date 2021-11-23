Blazers returning 7 key players

NEW PARIS — James Byrd wants to keep building on what his National Trail girls basketball program has built over the past three season.

The Blazers are coming off a 12-9 season and have seven key players returning.

“We just want to continue to build on what we have done over the last few year,” Byrd said. “Get better every game and at the end of the season know that we put in the work to be at our best. The results will take care of themselves if we think and play selflessly.”

Trail returns a pair of senior starters in Skylar Ward and J’da Jackson.

•Skyler Ward, Guard, Sr. — Three-year varsity starter and leading scorer from last year. Counted on to lead the team in many facets. If she brings that consistent energy every night the team will be very strong.

•J’da Jackson, Forward, Sr. — Top returning post player and two-year starter. Will need her to play big and consistent every night in order for us to reach our goals.

Other returning key players are a pair of seniors and trio of juniors.

•Rylee Minner, Guard, Sr. — Key bench player last year to stretch the defense.

•Jenna Petitt, Forward, Sr. — Does all the intangibles for a team to be successful while also a good shooter. Counted on to play huge minutes for us and lead us defensively.

•Micaiah Byrd, Guard, Jr. — Returning from two years of injuries. Will be counted on to do a lot of things for the team. She could be a strong player in the league alongside this group of players.

•Maddie Harrison, Guard, Jr. — Very versatile player who can play inside out

•Ashlynne Osborne, Guard, Jr. — Fits great into our rotation at both guard positions.

James Byrd believes his team has what it takes to compete with top teams in the league and touts Tri-Village as the team to beat.

”With the new WOAC league our team has set some lofty goals for ourselves in a really tough league with all the teams continuing to get better,” Byrd said. “Tri Village is the team to beat and are led by the best player in the area, Morgan Hunt. She is the straw that stirs the drink over there and will go as far as she leads them. She makes so many things happen for them that if she is removed it becomes a different team. The returning conference player of the year will be hard to stop. They got a good roster around her for support. Arcanum is another really good team with arguably the next two best players in the league in Hailey Unger and Madelyn Fearon. Bradford boasts a strong team with three-time first team all league player in Austy Miller. The addition of Preble Shawnee and Dixie, two really good teams that pose real problems. Franklin Monroe will always play you tough no matter the roster. Not to mention the improving Twin Valley South, TCN, Miss Valley, Ansonia, and Newton. We will have our work cut out for us this season but we are up to the challenge.”

National Trail was scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at home, against Tri-County North. The Blazers are also scheduled to play at Yellow Springs on Saturday, Nov. 27 and will host Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

