McCurdy takes over the reigns at TCN

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North boys’ basketball team returns just two players who have a significant amount of varsity experience along with a new head coach.

Mitch McCurdy takes over the reigns for the Panthers, making this his second head coaching stint. He was the head coach at Catholic Central in 2015-16 where his team went 8-16.

North returns seniors Luke Eby and Brett Woodyard.

Eby is the lone starter returning from a team that went 5-16 last season.

“(He is a) three year starter,” McCurdy said. “(He is) learning to lead his team and teach them how to succeed at this level.”

“Brett Woodyard is super athletic, a true leader, especially off the court,” McCurdy said.

Newcomers this season are senior Braden McCloud, juniors Jon Shirley and Levy Pahl and sophomores Logan Flory and Hunter Gray.

McCurdy said he expects a few bumps during the season, but overall believes his team can have a successful season.

”Tons of new guys with excellent leadership,” McCurdy said. “Will have some bumps in a tough league. Some really great teams in our league that will either make us stronger or break us apart. That’s where our commitment to each other will really show and hopefully pay off as we continually get better and truly maximize our potential.”

North opened the season with a 56-47 win at National Trail on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Panthers are scheduled to travel to Tri-Village on Friday, Dec. 3.

