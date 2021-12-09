Eaton, Trail, North struggle

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team ran into a couple of hot teams this past week.

The Eagles dropped a pair of road games in Southwestern Buckeye League cross-over games, falling to East Division foes Franklin 81-54 on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and 69-49 at Bellbrook on Friday, Dec. 3.

Against Franklin, the Eagles fell behind 21-11 after the first quarter and trailed 43-24 at the half.

Ramy Ahmed paced the Eagles with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Brady Davis added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Beau Miller contributed eight points and four rebounds.

Against Bellbrook, Eaton trailed just 28-23, but was outscored 25-10 in the third quarter.

Ahmed led Eaton with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Miller added 10 points, while Dominick Gramaglia tossed in nine points.

Eaton (0-3, 0-2 SWBL) is scheduled to host Waynesville on Friday, Dec. 10 and will travel to Hamilton Ross on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

North falls at Tri-Village

NEW MADISON — Tri-County North struggled to get anything going against host Tri-Village on Friday, Dec. 3, dropping its first game of the season, 74-19.

The Panthers fell behind 19-2 after the first quarter and trailed 46-7 at the half.

Jon Shirley led North with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Hunter Gray added four points.

As team, North committed 35 turnovers and shot just 6-of-26 from the field.

North (1-1, 0-1 WOAC) was scheduled to host Yellow Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 7. On Friday, the Panthers will host Twin Valley South then close out the week with a trip to The Miami Valley School on Saturday.

Trail drops pair

NEW PARIS — National Trail dropped a pair of game over the weekend, falling in a WOAC contest at Bradford on Friday, 59-46 and losing a non-league contest at home against Northridge on Saturday, 52-40.

Against Bradford, 24 turnovers was the story as the Blazers found themselves trailing 17-7 after the first quarter and 32-19 at the half. Wyatt House had a career high 23 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Michael Leal added seven points. Lane Koehl contributed five points and six rebounds.

Against Northridge, Leal and House led the way with 18 and 11 points.

The Blazers fell behind early 13-6 after one quarter and trailed 24-16 at half.

Trail (1-3, 0-1 WOAC) is scheduled to host Mississinawa Valley on Friday and will play at Carlisle on Saturday. They will host Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Next games Home Dec 10 vs Missisinawa Valley and Dec 11 @ Carlisle

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

