North tops South for first time since 2016

WEST ALEXANDRIA — For the first time since the 2016 season Tri-County North’s girls basketball team can claim bragging rights over rival Twin Valley South.

North used an 18-4 third quarter to pull away from the host Panthers for a 48-36 win on Thursday, Dec. 9 in a Western Ohio Athletic Conference game.

“The game that we prepared mostly for was the big WOAC rival game vs TVS,” North coach Jessica Spitler said. “We have been teaching the girls that toughness is going to be a big part of the game. We have the leading rebounder in the WOAC along with our team holds the top spot for top rebound teaming but we have to finish on the offense boards. We came out a little sluggish to start with. It was a very physical game with both teams battling, the student section was stellar on both ends and the crowd was great.

North held a slim lead at the break, 18-16.

“At halftime we told the girls that the game was ours if we win the third quarter,” Spitler said. “We told them every possession and rebound was crucial. They responded well.”

Junior Rilee Terry had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the group with senior Mackenzie Bacher adding 10 points, seven steals and six rebounds.

“It was a team effort,” Spitler said. “All of girls, including the bench, brought something to the game. As a young team it was a good win and put us on the radar that when we put it together as a whole you better be prepared.”

South was led by Jordan Ritchie’s 15 points. Brionna Abner tossed in nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

North dropped a pair of games to Yellow Springs (55-47) on Monday, Dec. 6 and Newton (57-35) on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Our goal was to snag at least one of these games if not more,” Spitler said. “(Against) Yellow Springs we battled back and forth the whole game. We went head to head with them but unfortunately they had a player that had a very strong three-point shooting night and hit six in the second quarter. We battled from behind after that and couldn’t come out and finish on top.”

Bacher finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Terry had six points and 16 rebounds.

“Saturday we battled with Newton, we came out pretty strong in the first quarter and keep it tied up 9-9,” Spitler said. “But we had things that weren’t going our way with a low shooting percentage and foul trouble for some starters.”

In the loss, Terry set a school record for rebounds in a game with 22.

“In the Newton game we had a huge milestone for our team to celebrate,” Spitler said. “Rilee Terry grabbed the most rebounds in a single game with 22 rebounds. That previously was held by Shyanna Baker, a past player I had coached. Proud of this young lady for her hard work in the off season and she really dominates and is in every play, every possession. She currently averages 13.9 rebonds per game and 11.7 points per game.”

North is now 4-4 on the season.

”I would say right now we have the attention of teams around us,” she said. “We focus on the positives of each game.”

“As a young team we are riding the roller coaster,” Spitler said. “We learn from each possession and play. I am a coach that coaches in the moment and fix as we go and we will learn from what we did wrong and come back the next practice and work on them.”

North was scheduled to play New Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and will host Bradford on Thursday. North will close out the week with a trip to Preble Shawnee on Saturday.

For South, now 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the WOAC, they are scheduled to play three away games this week. They are scheduled to play at Stivers on Tuesday, at Ansonia on Thursday and at National Trail on Saturday.

Eaton snaps 3-game skid

EATON — Eaton used a 17-0 first quarter en route to a 52-26 win over visiting Brookville on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Eagles, who opened the week with a 37-33 loss to Madison on Dec. 9.

”I am so proud of our players for the way that they totally invested in this game. They understood that Brookville is a good, well-coached team. I thought we gave maximum physical and mental effort on each and every possession,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said. “Our bench was absolutely amazing. The energy they generated and way they communicated throughout the game was truly special. That definitely has a positive impact on the way we play. I also thought our assistant coaches, Doug Mize, Taffie Ruebush and Tim Appledorn did a great job throughout the game of working with all of our players to bring out the best in them.”

Olivia Baumann led the Eagles with 17 points. Lily Shepherd added 12 and Allison Mowen contributed eight.

“Two things that stood out were our passing and hustle on defense. I thought we did a really good job of moving the ball and sharing the ball, while constantly attacking,” Honhart said. “On defense, we really executed our system, and we constantly were scrambling to put pressure on Brookville and help each other out. Both aspects were great examples of the kind of teamwork we strive for.”

Eaton suffered stinging loss just two days prior.

“It was a frustrating loss. We know we can play better,” Honhart said. “I told the team after the game that it is my responsibility to hold them to a higher level of energy and execution in practice so that we develop better habits on game day. We came into practice on Friday and they responded so well; we probably had our best practice of the year. That’s just one reason why I absolutely love this group. They are so invested and resilient.

“Give Madison lots of credit. Twice they fought back from deficits to regain the lead. It was really good defensive battle. We struggle to get ball reversal on offense or get our transition game going and their defense had an awful lot to do with that.”

Eaton, now 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the SWBL, is scheduled to host league favorite Valley View on Saturday. The Eagles will also host Bradford on Monday, Dec. 20.

Shawnee splits

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee split a pair of games last week, which included a key WOAC win.

After holding a one-point halftime lead over visiting Madison on Monday, Dec. 6, the Arrows were outscored 30-18 in the second half in a 51-40 loss.

Liv Thompson led the way with 15 points. Harlee Howard added 10 points and four rebounds. Campbell Jewel contributed seven points and eight steals.

The Arrows bounced back three days later with a convincing 72-43 win over Franklin-Monroe.

Shawnee led at every stop, 21-13, 38-25 and 53-34.

Howard scored 20 points, with six steals and four assists.

Kahlen Kulms had a big night with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Korrie Woodard added 14 points, six assists and four steals. Thompson contributed eight pointss, six steals and five assists.

The Arrows (3-3, 1-1 WOAC) was scheduled to play at Talawanda on Monday, Dec. 13. They are set to travel to National Trail on Thursday and host Tri-County North on Saturday.

Blazers top MV

NEW PARIS — National Trail moved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the WOAC with a convincing 55-28 win at Mississinawa Valley, Thursday, Dec. 9. The Blazers broke open a close game in the third quarter with a 22-5 run. Skyler Ward and J’da Jackson led a balanced offensive attack with 18 and 13 points respectively.

All 11 girls who played contributed to a defensive effort that saw the Blazers out-rebound one of the better rebounding team’s on their schedule and hold the league’s top 3-point shooting team without a made three until the game’s final seconds, according to coach James Byrd.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Trail suffered a 53-44 loss at Northeastern (Ind.). Ward had 23 points and seven rebounds. Micaiah Byrd added six points and eight rebounds.

Trail will be back in action next Thursday as they host county and league rival Preble Shawnee. The Blazers will also host Twin Valley South on Saturday and will travel to Franklin on Monday, Dec. 20.

