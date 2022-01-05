NT Athletic Hall of Fame to honor new inductees

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced it will induct five new members and one team on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Mick Ditmer, Andrea Hampton, Kevin Havlin, Jason White, Kelly Saunders Childs, and the 1996 National Trail Girls Volleyball team have been selected as the 2020-21 inductees. These candidates will be formally inducted between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Eaton that night.

Some of the accomplishments which led to the selections are included in the inductee information below.

Mick Ditmer — 1981-2015

Ditmer coached baseball, basketball, and football multiple years during his career at National Trail. He also served as Athletic Director from 2005 to 2015. In 23 years as baseball coach, he had an overall record of 285 wins against only 169 losses, three District Championships and one Regional runner-up. His teams won the CCC eight times including a record 46 consecutive wins. He is also a member of the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Andrea Hampton — 1993

Hampton graduated in 1993 and earned 12 varsity letters: four in basketball, four in softball, three in volleyball, and one in track. She was All–CCC in all four sports. In basketball she was a District 15 All-Star and 1st Team Palladium-Item selection. She was National Trail’s MVP twice in both basketball and volleyball. At Kalamazoo Valley Junior College she was All-Conference and school MVP twice. She has also been a D-1 basketball official.

Kevin Havlin — 1990

Havlin graduated in 1990 and earned eight varsity letters: four in baseball, three in football, and one in basketball. His career pitching record was a perfect 21 wins and zero losses with an ERA of 0.73. He was 1st team CCC three years and Player of the Year in 1990. His career batting average was .410 with 59 RBI. In football he was named CCC Honorable Mention twice. Kevin played college baseball at both Wittenberg and Youngstown State.

Jason White — 1994

White graduated in 1994 and earned eight varsity letters: four each in track and cross-country. He was named National Trail Athlete of the Year for the 1991-92 school year. In cross-country he was the #1 runner all years, earning MVP each year. He was 2nd team All-State as a senior, a Regional qualifier three times and District 1st Team twice. He led Trail cross-country teams to two CCC titles and 1 District Championship. In track he was a Regional qualifier three times in six events. He was All-CCC in 12 events and All-Preble County in 14 events, garnering 11 individual event titles in all. He still holds school records in cross-country and track. White ran cross-country at The Ohio State University.

Kelly Saunders Childs — 1996

Saunders-Childs graduated in 1996 and earned 10 varsity letters: four in volleyball, three in basketball, and three in track and field. In her volleyball senior season she was named District 15 Player of the Year and 2nd Team All-State. She was All-CCC four times and 2nd Team District her junior year. In basketball she was a District 15 All-Star and All-CCC and Preble County twice. She holds the Trail record for field goal percentage. She was the Preble County Champion and set the school record for the shot put, and also won the discus event in the CCC. She was named National Trail Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. Saunders-Childs won two letters in volleyball and four in track at Southern Illinois University.

1996 Girls Volleyball Team

The 1996 Girls Volleyball team had an overall record of 24 wins against only three losses. The team was a perfect 11-0 in the Cross County Conference and also were District Champion. They were only one set away from the State Final Four, losing in the Regional final to Cincinnati Elgin thus finishing as Regional Runner-up. Members of the team were Missy Allen, Kim Brown, Laura Brown, Jessica Crelin, Coty Dees, Kim Frist, Nichole Robinson, Erin Rusk, Chandra Shepherd, Lori Stegall, and Mary Swihart. They were led by Head Coach Joy Yeazel and Assistant Coach Dori Harrison.

For additional information contact Ed Bell at 937-456-6668 or ebellnt28@outlook.com.