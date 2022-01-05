Eagles finish 3rd at Patriot Classic

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team picked up a 51-47 win over Ansonia in the consolation game of the Tri-Village Patriot Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 29 to finish third.

The Eagles opened the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28 with a 55-42 loss to Dayton Christian.

In the consolation game, Eaton held the lead at the end of the first quarter 12-11 and at the half 27-21. Ansonia cut into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 9-6, to get within 33-30.

Senior Christian Reyna paced the Eagles with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Junior Beau Miller added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Ramy Ahmed contributed eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Against DC, Eaton held a 27-26 halftime lead, but was outscored 22-8 in the third quarter.

Ahmed led the Eagles with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Miller contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Eaton (3-6) was scheduled to play Dixie on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They will host Valley View on Friday, Jan. 7 and Greenville on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Lady Eagles fall at Carroll

A hot-shooting Carroll team handed Eaton’s girls’ basketball team its second straight loss, 66-39, on Thursday, Dec. 30. The hosts Patriots knocked down 10 three-point shots, including going 5-for-6 in the second quarter, to break open a close game.

Eaton held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 26-14 as the Patriots connected on 10-of-17 shots.

Any chance of a comeback ended early in third for Eaton, as Carroll opened the quarter with a 12-2 run, which included a trio of 3-pointers.

For the game, Eaton shot 12-of-42, while Carroll connected on 24-of-53 shots.

Junior Lily Shepherd led the Eagles with 14 points. Seniors Anna Kramer and Allison Mowen added nine and eight points each.

Eaton (4-6) was scheduled to play at Ross on Monday, Jan. 3. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Carlisle on Thursday and will host Monroe on Saturday.

