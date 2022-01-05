Trail boys, girls each drop games during holiday break

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each played once during the holiday break, with each suffering tough losses.

The boys team rallied from 14 points down with just over three minutes remaining only to fall short against visiting Greenon, 57-56, on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Sophomore Logan Smith led the Blazers with 19 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter and 17 total in the second half. Smith also added six rebounds and two assists.

Senior Wyatt House added 18, scoring nine in each half. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

Senior Michael Leal tossed in nine in limited action. He also contributed three assists and two rebounds.

Senior Lane Koehl led the Blazers with eight rebounds and scored six points.

Trail fell behind 10-2 in the opening minutes and trailed 15-8 after the first quarter.

The Blazers rallied to get within 23-20 at the half and opened the second half with a 10-5 run to take a 30-28 lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter.

The Knights, however, closed out the quarter with a 14-4 run to grab a 42-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Greenon pushed its lead to 54-40 with 3:29 remaining in the game.

A basket by junior Andrew Carrell made it a 54-42 game with just under three minutes to play, which started a 10-0 run for Trail.

Greenon made it a 55-50 game with 38.4 seconds left before Koehl and House scored to make it 55-53 game with 17 seconds left.

After a Trail foul with 12 seconds left, Greenon missed the front end of the bonus, but the Knights secured the offensive rebound and ultimately made tow free throws to extend their lead to 57-53 lead.

A late three by the Blazers made the final margin a single point.

Trail (2-8) was scheduled to play at Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Blazers will host Arcanum on Friday, Jan. 7 and Middletown Madison on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Lady Blazers had its five-game winning streak snapped with a 49-31 setback at Versailles on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Prior to the loss, Trail had defeated Mississinawa Valley (55-28), Preble Shawnee (41-37), Twin Valley South (62-23), Franklin (49-23) and Eaton (45-41).

Trail (8-3) is scheduled to visit Arcanum on Thursday, Jan. 6 and will host Tri-Village on Saturday, Jan. 8.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Logan Smith led National Trail with 19 points and six rebounds in the Blazers game with Greenon on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Trail rallied from a 14-point deficit only to fall short, 57-56. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_nt_bbk6.jpg Logan Smith led National Trail with 19 points and six rebounds in the Blazers game with Greenon on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Trail rallied from a 14-point deficit only to fall short, 57-56. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail’s Skyler Ward scord 16 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in the Blazers 45-41 win over Eaton on Dec. 23. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk1.jpg National Trail’s Skyler Ward scord 16 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in the Blazers 45-41 win over Eaton on Dec. 23. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_ntgbk11.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr