Shawnee more determined team in win over Eaton, 62-42

CAMDEN — The game plan could not have been executed any better for Maggie Neanen.

Although it came with mixed emotions.

Neanen, in her first-year as Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball coach, led her to team a 62-42 win over Eaton on Monday, Jan. 10.

Neanen, an Eaton graduate, spent the past seven years as the junior varsity coach for the Eagles and is still the varsity softball coach at the school.

But once the ball was tossed for the opening tip Neanen treated the game just like any other.

“We came out and we stuck to our game plan. Really, we did everything we had on our paper, they shut everybody down. And I was very, very proud of them,” Neanen said.

The Arrows used a 9-0 run to take a 9-2 lead just two minutes in.

Shawnee also took advantage of Eaton junior post Olivia Baumann, who also plays center field for Neanen, getting into early foul trouble.

“That was huge to keep Liv on the bench. That was part of our game plan,” Neanen said. “Did I think it would truly happen? No. But it kind of worked out nicely. And I was proud that we semi took advantage of that.”

After the Eagles got within 12-7, Shawnee closed the opening quarter on a 7-2 run for a 19-9 lead.

Eaton clawed back to get within 23-19 late in the second quarter, but a 12-0 run in the final two minutes by the Arrows extended their lead to 35-19.

”To be honest, I didn’t realize it. I didn’t watch the scoreboard a lot. I was more focused on just winning the possessions,” Neanen said of the quarter closing run. “But that’s huge. I’ll take that.”

A 12-3 run to begin the third quarter all but sealed the win for the Arrows.

The Arrows were led by Campbell Jewel’s 22 points, five rebounds, five assist and five steals performance.

Harlee Howard added 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Liv Thompson contributed 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

“(I have) mixed emotions,” Neanen said. “Obviously, being at Eaton the past seven years. I love Dave. I love the girls. Obviously, coaching softball there. But the moment the tip happened. They were just another team,” she said. “So, am I my very happy? Yes. Did it hurt me at the same time to see some of my girls hurting? Yes. But I’m very proud to be at Preble Shawnee.”

For Eaton, it was a game they never looked in sync.

The Eagles had nine turnovers in the first quarter and 19 for the game, while shooting just 28.6 percent from the field.

”This was an extremely disappointing performance. We simply did not perform well. We got collectively out coached and outplayed,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said. “Preble Shawnee was the tougher team on this night and they deserved the win. They came out strong and never let up. Their players and coaches deserve lots of credit for the way they executed and competed. As for us, we will get back to work and focus on continuing to develop skills and improve the way we play and coach.”

Freshman Addison Campbell came off the bench and provided a spark leading the Eagles with 11 points.

Lily Shepherd added nine points. Allison Mowen contributed eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Baumann led the team with six rebounds.

On Saturday, Eaton traveled to SWBL West Division leader Valley View and dropped a 63-50 decision.

Eaton led 15-14 after one and was down only 28-25 at the half. Valley View extended its lead to 49-37 after three.

Eaton trimmed the lead to 49-41 with just under seven minutes left, but the Spartans used a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.

”While we all hate to lose, this was a performance we can be proud of. We completed as hard as we could for 32 minutes,” Honhart said. “Our players moved and shot the ball with confidence, which allowed us to lead for most of the first half. Valley View can be a tough team to guard and they always seems to have some of their best shooting nights against us.

Claire Henson led the Spartans with 27 points.

“We really focused on stopping Claire Henson, while trying to slow down everyone else. I thought Kendall Miller actually did a pretty good job on Claire, yet she still scored 27. She really is that good,” Honhart said. “But even when Valley View went on a run in the third quarter to stretch out the lead to double digits, we continued to fight.”

Baumann went out midway through the second quarter and did not return.

“When we lost Liv Baumann due to injury in the second quarter, it would have been easy to fold up, but we didn’t,” Honhart said. “Allison Mowen and Lily Shepherd really deserve credit for their on court leadership and the way they kept us competing. For the second straight game, Addison Campbell came off the bench to score in double-figures while shooting a strong percentage. She works hard an is extremely coachable, so its always good to see someone like that have success. We have a very nice core of younger players, who are really starting to shine and play well together in JV games. I look forward to seeing all of them continue to get better and better.”

Shepherd finished with 15 points. Miller scored a career-high 12 points and Campbell tossed in 11.

Mowen finished with nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. With her 10th assist, Mowen became just the second player in Eaton history to reach 300 career assists.

”As my players know, I do not believe in excuses. At the same time, it is important to acknowledge the strength of the schedule we’ve played,” Honhart said. “We’ve been beaten nine times. The teams that have beaten us are a combined 76-37. It doesn’t get any easier with the games in front of us. But we embrace challenges because they make us stronger and better.”

Eaton (6-9, 4-5 SWBL) will continue its tough schedule this week. The Eagles were scheduled to host Arcanum, No. 5 ranked Division III team in the state, on Tuesday and will travel to Oakwood on Thursday. The Eagles will close out the week with Senior Night on Saturday against Carlisle.

Preble Shawnee (10-5 5-2 WOAC), winners of seven straight, is scheduled to play at Newton on Thursday and will host Legacy Christian on Saturday.

Preble Shawnee’s Campbell Jewel puts up a shot over Eaton’s Olivia Baumann during a game on Monday, Jan. 10. Jewel scored 22 points to lead the Arrows to a 62-42 over their county rival. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Campbell Jewel puts up a shot over Eaton’s Olivia Baumann during a game on Monday, Jan. 10. Jewel scored 22 points to lead the Arrows to a 62-42 over their county rival. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk3.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk4.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk5.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk6.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk7.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk8.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk9.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk10.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_ehs_psgbk11.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

Eagels also stumble at Valley View

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr