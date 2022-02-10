Shawnee girls winning streak reaches 12

PREBLE COUNTY – Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball team pushed its winning streak to 12 with a 72-52 win over visiting Ansonia on Monday, Jan. 31 on Senior Night.

Prior to the game, the Arrows honored seniors Gracie Lovely and Makayla Morris.

With the win, Shawnee improved to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

After falling behind 10-4 midway through the first quarter, Shawnee got its offense going, scoring 20 points over the final four minutes to take a 24-15 lead.

The Arrows extended their lead to 43-25 at the half and led 58-36 after three.

Campbell Jewell led the Arrows with 20 points, 15 steals, seven assists and four rebounds. Liv Thompson scored 15 points to go along with nine assists, five steals and five rebounds.

Korrie Woodard contributed 12 points and five rebounds. Kahlen Kulms tossed in 10 points, while Harlee Howard chipped in with nine points.

Shawnee was scheduled to host WOAC leader Tri-Village on Monday, Feb. 7 and will begin sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 12 against Versailles at 3:30 p.m. The game will be played at Covington High School.

Eaton falls to 2nd in SWBL

CARLISLE – Eaton’s boys’ basketball fell into second place in the SWBL West Division with its fourth straight league loss. The Eagles fell to Oakwood 64-64 on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and lost at Carlisle 57-49 on Saturday, Feb. 5 in their only games last week.

Against Oakwood, Eaton rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half and had a one-point lead in the final minute before the Lumberjacks made two free throws to seal the win.

Junior Beau Miller led the Eagles with 19 points and four rebounds.

Ramy Ahmed added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Grant Miller and Xavier Trimble each added nine, while Carson Janney tossed in eight.

Against Carlisle, Ahmed led the way with 16 point and five rebounds. Beau Miller scored 12 points with seven rebounds.

Eaton (7-12, 4-7 SWBL West) was scheduled to play at Brookville on Tuesday, Feb. 8. They will close out the regular season with a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday, hosting Madison and Talawanda.

Trail tripped up by Valley View

NEW PARIS – National Trail’s girls fell to visiting Valley View 46-34 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in their only game last week. Skyler Ward led the Blazers with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Micaiah Byrd added seven points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals and J’Da Jackson had eight point and six rebounds.

Trail (12-7) was scheduled to play Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday and will begin sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. against Dixie. The game will be played at Covington High School.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ehsbbk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ehsbbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ehsbbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ehsbbk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ehsbbk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk4-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_ntgbk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_psgbk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_psgbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_psgbk3.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Campbell Jewell scored 20 points to lead the Arrows to a 72-52 win over Ansonia on Monday, Jan. 31. With the win, Shawnee improved to 15-5 and has now won 12 straight games. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_psgbk4.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Campbell Jewell scored 20 points to lead the Arrows to a 72-52 win over Ansonia on Monday, Jan. 31. With the win, Shawnee improved to 15-5 and has now won 12 straight games. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_psgbk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald

Eaton boys, Trail girls suffer setbacks

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr