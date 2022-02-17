Sectional schedule set for boys basketball

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional tournament, which is scheduled to begin later this week.

The Arrows, 16-3, will meet No. 19 seed Mechanicsburg (4-13) in a Division III sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Vandalia-Bulter High School.

The winner will play either No. 3 Meadowdale (10-6), No. 16 Springfield Northeastern or No. 15 Triad in the district semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

National Trail (4-18) is the No. 21 seed and will take on top-seeded Versailles (18-1) in a Division III sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Butler High School.

The winner will play either No. 8 Miami East, No. 13 Bethel or No. 14 Dixie on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

In Division IV, Twin Valley South (11-10) is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 9 Southeastern in the first round on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Troy High School.

The winner will play No. 7 Franklin-Monroe in the sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the district semifinal to take on either No. 1 Tri-Village, No. 12 East Dayton Christian or No. 13 Dayton Jefferson.

Tri-County North (4-17) is the No. 10 seed and will play No. 6 Legacy Christian on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in the first round. The winner will play either No. 2 Catholic Central or No. 8 Emmanuel Christian in the sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The district semifinal is slated for Saturday, Feb. 28 against either No. 3 Cedarville, No. 4 Yellow Springs or No. 11 Miami Valley.

In Division II, Eaton (9-13) is the No. 16 seed in the Dayton 3 sectional and will play No. 5 Tippecanoe on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Trent Arena in Kettering. The winner will play either No. 2 Oakwood or No. 17 Thurgood Marshall in the sectional final on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.The District semifinal is set for Friday, Feb. 25 at Springfield High School.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr