Shawnee’s Shrout reaches 1,000-point club

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team picked up three more wins last week to improve to 16-3 on the season, along the way sophomore Mason Shrout joined 1,000-point club.

The Arrows beat Western Ohio Athletic Conference foes Twin Valley South (46-45) on Monday, Feb. 7, Newton (70-61) on Tuesday and Dixie (57-38) on Friday.

Shrout surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the Arrows win over Newton. He becomes the sixth player from Preble Shawnee to hit the milestone joining Ryan Hudson (1258), Bryce Singleton (1195), Lance Watkins (1125), Lance Hawley (1098) and Shelby Williams (1023). He is the 29th player in Preble County history to reach 1,000-points in a career.

In the win over TVS, Shrout scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Xavier Adams added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Shawnee trailed 14-11 after one and was ups 28-19 at the half. South rallied to tie the game at 36-all after three.

Against Newton, Shrout finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Adams tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Blakenship added eight and Aaron Agee and Logan Hawley each contributed eight.

In the win over Dixie, Adams scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way. Shrout finished with 12 point and five assists.

The Arrows led 15-9 after one and 36-16 at the half.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Fenwick on Monday, Feb. 14 and host Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

Trail earns first WOAC win

LEWISBURG — Wyatt House scored 20 points to lead National Trail to a 51-42 win over host Tri-County North on Friday, Feb. 11.

Trail raced to an early lead and never trailed in the contest, earning its first WOAC win of the season.

Michael Lead added 10 points, while Lane Koehl added six points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

For North, Jon Shirley led the way with 11 points and nine rebounds. Luke Eby tossed in 10 points, while Hunter Gray added seven points.

Trail (4-18, 1-11) led 18-10 after one and was up 24-17 at the half. The Blazers extended the lead to 37-28 after three.

The Blazers are scheduled to play Versailles in the first round of the sectional tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 at Bulter High School.

South drops three to end regular season

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South concluded the regular season with three losses in the final week to fall to 11-10 overall and 5-6 in the WOAC.

The Panthers lost to Preble Shawnee (46-45) on Monday, Feb. 7, at Franklin-Monroe (47-37) on Friday, Feb. 11 and to Bradford (80-61) on Saturday.

The Panthers will open tournemant play on Friday, Feb. 18 against Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. at Troy High School.

