Eaton swimmers set 11 school records

EATON — It was a record-breaking season for Eaton’s boys and girls swim teams, which was highlighted by an individual state qualifier and a sectional champion team.

Sophomore Austin Peace finished his season with an 18th place finish in the Division II 200-yard Individual Medley at the 95th Annual Boys State Swimming and Diving Tournament held Feb. 23-26 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Peace, who set four school records this season, competed on Feb. 24 and just missed making the finals by just over a second with a time of 2 minutes, 03.85 seconds.

“He’s only a sophomore, so he definitely has some big things ahead of him,” Eaton coach Hannah Schreiber said.

Peace’s records include the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:25.77, the 100 breaststroke with a 1:02.00, 50 breaststroke 28.72, and the 200 IM with a 2:02.97.

Peace earned all-SWBL in multiple events this season and placed sixth at the district meet.

In all, the Eagles set 11 new records.

Other school records that were broken were the women’s 400 free relay (3:47.30), women’s 400 medley relay (4:37.30), and women’s 200 medley relay (1:58.12) all consisting of Bekah Honaker, Elise Hewitt, Kaili Hewitt, and Maddie Haynes.

Bekah Honaker also broke the 400 IM (5:17.17) and the 1650 free (21:49.21). Elise Hewitt also broke the 100 free (56.44) and 50 fly (29.90) as the girls team claimed a sectional championship and advanced 15 swimmers to the districts.

“It was a great year for the Eagles,” Schreiber said.

Also earning all-league was Nick Kaufman, Justin Liddy, Gabe Smith and Damien Taylor for the boys, who placed fourth as a team at the SWBL meet.

For the girls, Haynes, Elise Hewitt, Kaili Hewitt and Honaker each earned all-SWBL honors helping lead the team to a third place finish.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald It was a record-breaking season for Eaton’s boys and girls swim teams, which was highlighted by an individual state qualifier and a sectional champion team. In all, the Eagles set 11 new records. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim2.jpg It was a record-breaking season for Eaton’s boys and girls swim teams, which was highlighted by an individual state qualifier and a sectional champion team. In all, the Eagles set 11 new records. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Earning all-league for Eaton was Nick Kaufman, Justin Liddy, Gabe Smith and Damien Taylor for the boys, who placed fourth as a team at the SWBL meet. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim4.jpg Earning all-league for Eaton was Nick Kaufman, Justin Liddy, Gabe Smith and Damien Taylor for the boys, who placed fourth as a team at the SWBL meet. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton sophomore Austin Peace finished his season with an 18th place finish in the Division II 200-yard Individual Medley at the 95th Annual Boys State Swimming and Diving Tournament held Feb. 23-26 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_ehs_swim_peace.jpeg Eaton sophomore Austin Peace finished his season with an 18th place finish in the Division II 200-yard Individual Medley at the 95th Annual Boys State Swimming and Diving Tournament held Feb. 23-26 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. Submitted

Peace 18th at state

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr