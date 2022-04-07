Baseball season underway

PREBLE COUNTY – The high school baseball season opened last week for the county’s five teams.

While Eaton is 3-1, the remaining county teams struggled during the first week of the season.

Eaton off to good start

EATON – Under first-year coach Bob Ebright, Eaton’s baseball team is off to a hot start.

The Eagles won three of four to begin the season.

Eaton begin the season with a 10-0 win over visiting Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, March 29.

Senior pitcher Brady Davis tossed complete game one-hitter as the Eagles grabbed control early scoring four in the first inning and adding three more in the second.

Brock Ebright and Reid Tinstman each had two hits to lead the offense. Tinstman drove in a pair of runs as well. Brady Rice was 1-for-2 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Christian Reyna added a double and drove in two runs.

Eaton suffered its only loss of the week on Wednesday, falling 8-4 at Miamisburg. Davis, Reyna, Rice, Tinstman and Theo Winings each had a hit for the Eagles. Davis, Reyna, Rice and Winings each drove in a run.

The Eagles swept Northmont on Saturday, winning 10-3 and 9-1.

In Game one, Jakob Keller went 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, while Brock Ebright went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Reyna added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

In the second game, four Eagles had at least two hits. Rice led the way with a pair of double and drove in four runs. Davis, Xavier Mathews and Winings each had two hits.

The Eagles were scheduled to play at Monroe on Monday, April 4. Eaton will host Madison on Wednesday and will travel to Madison on Thursday to close out the week.

NT goes 1-3 in 1st week

NEW PARIS – National Trail dropped three of four to begin the season.

The Blazers dropped their opener 11-8 to Brookville on Tuesday, March 29.

Senior Wyatt House went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs for Trail. Jonathon McLane added a double and 2 RBIs.

Trail picked up its first win on Wednesday, knocking off Bradford 11-8.

Ben Browning was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, while Matt Toler added a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Isaac Arnold was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On Saturday, Trail lost both games of a doubleheader at Bethel, falling 8-7 and 5-4.

Trail was scheduled to play Dayton Christian on Monday, April 4 and play at Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Blazers will host Preble Shawnee. Trail will close out the week on Saturday at home against Valley View.

Shawnee winless in first week

CAMDEN – Preble Shawnee is off to a rough start dropping three straight to start the season.

Shawnee fell at Eaton, 10-0, on March 29, then fell to 15-5 at Madison on March 30, before closing out the week with a 17-0 setback at Arcanum.

The Arrows are scheduled to play Troy Christian (Monday), Franklin Monroe (Tuesday), Greenville (Wednesday), National Trail (Thursday), and Monroe (Saturday) this week.

North goes 1-2

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North went 1-2 during the first week.

Tri-County North fell to Greenon 12-4 then dropped a 6-5 contest to Tri-Village before closing out the week with a 23-6 win over New Miami.

South drops 3 straight

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Panthers lost to Madison 8-2 on March 28, then fell to West Liberty-Salem 6-1 on March 29 and closed out the week with a 10-3 setback at Newton.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

