Eaton track teams second at Durkle Invite

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Eaton’s boys and girls track teams each finished second at the Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday, April 14, at Twin Valley South.

Eaton’s girls scored 103.5 points to finish behind champion Valley View, which tallied 108.75 points. Eaton’s boys scored 79 points to place behind Hagerstown, who scored 118 points.

National Trail’s girls finished 10th with 22.50 points. Tri-County North was 12th with 4.75. Preble Shawnee finished 13th with 4.5 and Twin Valley South was 14th with 2.75 points.

Twin Valley South’s boys placed sixth with 60 points. National Trail was 11th with 20, while Preble Shawnee was 12th with 15 and Tri-County North was 14th with 10.

In the girls 4×800 relay, Eaton’s team of Kaili Hewitt, Kiera Elliott, Addi Guiley and Lauren Guiley finished first in 10 minutes, 24.86 seconds. National Trail’s team of Makinley Jarrett, Judith Denlinger, Paige Lee and Gretchen Murphy was seventh in 12:44.00.

In the boys 4×800, Eaton’s team of Teruki Sato, James Baker, Bradley Gifford and Kolby Hamilton placed third in 9:10.53. Preble Shawnee’s team of Ricky Mondello-Garrett, Case Roell, Jackson Weber and Taylor Bradley was fourth in 9:16.65. National Trail’s foursome of Ethan Murphy, Nick Brubaker, Tyler Lesh and Alex Wilson was fifth in 9:20.92.

In the girls 100 hurdles, Kendyl Johnson of National Trail was fifth in 18.02, while Eaton’s Elise Hewitt was seventh in 18.56.

In the boys 110 hurdles, Eaton’s Cordis Berard was seventh in 17.51 and John Short was eighth in 17.95.

In the girls 100, Amyah Thacker of Eaton was second in 13.42.

In the boys 100, Darryn Shellabarger of Tri-County North was fourth in 11.55. Aiden Williams of Eaton was seventh in 11.77 and Xavier Deaton of Preble Shawnee was eighth in 11.79.

In the girls 4×200 relay, Eaton’s team of Camryn Bates, Elise Hewitt, Kierstyn Peiffer and Thacker was first in 1:57.23. National Trail’s team of Hannah Henderson, Johnson, Ashlynne Osborne and Abbi Whitesell was sixth in 2:02.25 and Preble Shawnee’s quartet of Emma Fields, Jaiden McIntosh, Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett and Ally Rike finished eighth in 2:04.67.

In the boys 4×200 relay, Eaton’s team of Berard, Brady Cooper, Josh Martin and Williams was first in 1:36.27. Twin Valley South’s team of Cole Bishop, Brayden Koeller, Whyatt Lakes and Cadian Maples was second in 1:37.12. Preble Shawnee (Bradley, Deaton, Fields and Mondello-Garrett) was fourth in 1:40.40 and National Trail (Brubaker, Joel Hunt, Lane Koehl and Wilson) was sixth in 1:41.11.

In the girls 1,600, Eaton’s Cami McCloud was fourth in 6:16.31 and Rylie Haynes was eighth in 6:35.78.

In the boys 1,600, Twin Valley South’s Aaron Cole was fifth in 5:00.59 and Case Roehl of Preble Shawnee was eighth in 5:05.46.

Eaton (Bates, Maddie Haynes, Kurstyn Pitsinger, Thacker) won the 4×100 relay in 54.54, while Twin Valley South’s team of Valen Burkett, Allison Cole, Skylyn Mowell and Taylor Mowell was eighth in 58.58.

In the boys 4×100, Eaton’s team of Berard, Ryan Burns, Martin and Williams was third in 46.69.

In the girls 400, Eaton’s Addi Guiley was first in 1:04.95.

In the boys 400, Twin Valley South’s Cole Bishop was second in 52.81, while Preble Shawnee’s Modello-Garrett was sixth in 56.61.

In the girls 300 hurdles, Eaton’s Elise Hewitt was sixth in 53.99 and National Trail’s Osborne was eighth in 56.20.

In the boys 300 hurdles, Eaton’s Berard was fifth in 46.59 and John Short was eighth in 47.69.

Eaton’s Lauren Guiley won the 800 in 2:28.59 and teammate Emily Haynes was sixth in 2:44.18.

In the boys 800, Aaron Cole of TVS was fourth in 2:14.73. Trail’s Wilson was sixth in 2:18.56 and Griffin Roell of TVS was seventh in 2:19.12.

In the girls 200, Thacker of Eaton was fifth with a time of 28.27 and Bates was seventh in 29.29.

In the boys 200, Cole Bishop of TVS was third in 23.88 and North’s Shellabarger was eighth in 24.77.

In the girls 3,200, Stephanie Gibson of Eaton was third in 13:28.28. Trail’s Paige Lee was seventh (15:07.34) and Denlinger was eighth (15:07.55).

In the boys 3,200, Hamilton, of Eaton, was first in 10:37.18 and Eaton’s Jaxon Roth was seventh in 11:07.20.

In the girls 4×400, Eaton’s team of Elliott, Addi Guiley, Lauren Guiley and Kaili Hewitt took first in 4:18.28 and National Trail (Hailey Henderson, Hannah Henderson, Murphy and Osborne) was seventh in 5:01.94.

In the boys 4×400, Twin Valley South (Maples, Parker Mershon, Jake Sarver, Colin Smith) was third in 3:45.45. Eaton (Baker, Will Guzman, Nick Kaufman and Sato) was sixth in 3:50.54 and National Trail (Hunt, Koehl, Murphy and Wilson) was eighth in 3:54.82.

In the girls discus, Eaton’s Delaney Deaton was third with a throw of 98 feet, 9 inches and Tri-County North’s Shawnee Crull was eight with a throw of 82-5.

In the boys discus, Twin Valley South’s Jacob Clark won with a throw of 133-4. Eaton’s Cody DePoyster was sixth with a throw of 118-6 and Matthew Michael was eighth at 115-2.

In the girls high jump, Preble Shawnee’s Olivia Riggs and Trail’s Johnson tied for fifth clearing 4-4. Twin Valley South’s Taylor Mowell and Tri-County North’s Madison Jeffers tied for seventh at 4-4.

In the boys high jump, Eaton’s Martin was third at 5-8. South’s Jake Sarver finished fifth at 5-6 and Trail’s Brubaker was eighth at 5-4.

In the girls long jump, Hannah Henderson of National Trail was fifth with a leap of 14-3.

In the boys long jump, Trail’s Hunt was fourth at 20-2. Eaton’ Martin was fifth at 20-2, while Trail’s Brubaker was sixth at 20-1.25 and Sarver of South was eighth at 19-1.

In the girls shot put, Crull of North was sixth with a toss of 28-4.

Eaton swept the top two spots in the boys shot, with Clayton Kiracofe finishing first with a toss of 49-8 and Gabe Puckett taking second at 46-0.

In the girls pole vault, Maddie Haynes of Eaton was third at 8-6, while Allison Cole of TVS was eight at 6-6.

In the boys pole vault, Twin Valley South’s Matthew Cornett was third clearing 11-6 and Tri-County North’s Jonathan Landis was fifth at 10-6.

Eaton will host its annual Dean Stoltz Invitational on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m, which will feature Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South.

National Trail will compete at Ansonia on Friday.

National Trail will host the Preble County Meet on Tuesday, April 26.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle1-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle2-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle3-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle4-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle5-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle6-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Addi Guiley won the 400-meter dash at the Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday, April 14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle7-1.jpg Eaton’s Addi Guiley won the 400-meter dash at the Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday, April 14. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle8-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle9-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle10-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle11-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle12-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle13-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle14-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle15-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle16-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle17-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Twin Valley South hosted its annual Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday, April 14. Eaton’s boys and girls teams each finished second. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle18-1.jpg Twin Valley South hosted its annual Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday, April 14. Eaton’s boys and girls teams each finished second. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle19-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_durkle20-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr