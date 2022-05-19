South boys 2nd at WOAC meet

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s boys track team came up less than point shy of winning the inaugural Western Ohio Athletic Conference track championship last week.

The Panthers were edged out of the top spot by Ansonia 117.5-116.75 during the WOAC meet on Thursday, May 12 at Twin Valley South High School.

South held a slight lead heading into the meets final event – the 4×400 relay. The Panthers needed to finish no worse than two spots behind the Tigers to earn the win.

South finished fourth, while Ansonia won the race.

National Trail was seventh with 44 points. Preble Shawnee was ninth with 33 and Tri-County North was 10th with 15.

On the girls’ side, Arcanum was the league champion with 139 points. National Trail was fifth with 64 points. Preble Shawnee was seventh with 43. Tri-County North finished ninth with 24 and Twin Valley South was 10th with 16.

All teams will be competing at their respective district meets this week with the top four in each event advancing to the regional next week.

Girls’ results (county placers only):

4×800 relay – 4. National Trail (Judith Denlinger, Makinley Jarrett, Paige Lee, Gretchen Murphy), 12:14.78.

100 hurdles – 1. Kendyl Johnson, National Trail, 17.44. 4. Madison Jeffers, TCN, 19.76. 7. Belle Blevins, PS, 20.11. 8. Rylie Myers, TCN, 20.26.

100 – 4. Emma Fields, PS, 13.67. 8. Azia Singleton, TCN, 14.49.

4×200 relay – 4. TVS (Allison Cole, Valen Burkett, Katie Wright, Morgan Harrod), 1:59.9. 6. PS (Sydni Bruner, Valerie Whitson, Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Jaiden McIntosh), 2:00.0. 7. NT (Hailey Henderson, Abbi Whitesell, Gretchen Murphy, Hannah Henderson), 2:02.72.

1,600 – 4. Judith Denlinger, NT, 6:47.87. 6. Regina Rodriguez, PS, 8:31.04.

4×100 – 5. PS (Belle Blevins, Ally Rike, Jaiden McIntosh, Emma Fields), 54.99. 7. TVS (Katie Wright, Taylor Mowell, Valen Burkett, Morgan Harrod), 56.23. 8. NT (Abbi Whitesell, Kendyl Johnson, Hannah Henderson, Hailey Henderson), 56.84.

400 – 2. Ashlynne Osborne, NT, 1:05.52. 3. Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, PS, 1:05.56. 7. Morgan Harrod, TVS, 1:09.02.

300 hurdles – 6. Belle Blevins, PS, 1:01.03. 7. Rylie Myers, TCN, 1:02.19. 8. Ashlynee Osborne, NT, 1:10.37.

800 – 6. Gretchen Murphy, NT, 2:47.64.

200 – 5. Emma Fields, PS, 29.07.

3,200 – 4. Paige Lee, NT, 15:06.5. 6. Judith Denlinger, NT, 15:51.0.

4×400 – 2. PS (Sydni Bruner, Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Valerie Whitson, Jaiden McIntosh), 4:46.0. 4. NT (Hannah Henderson, Gretchen Murphy, Kendyl Johnson, Tarryn Rucci), 4:51.5.

Discus – 4. Shawnee Krull, TCN, 93-11.

High jump – 3. Madison Jeffers, TCN, 4-8. 4. Kendyl Johnson, NT, 4-8. 5. Taylor Mowell, TVS, 4-8. 6. Emma Fields, PS, 4-6. 7. Olivia Riggs, PS, 4-4. 8. Abbi Whitesell, NT, 4-4.

Long jump – 1. Hannah Henderson, NT, 15-5.5. 8. Kayleigh Marshall, TCN, 13-7.

Shot put – 4. Shawnee Krull, TCN, 31-0.

Pole vault – 6. Allison Cole, TVS, 7-0.

Boys’ results:

4×800 relay – 1. Preble Shawnee (Ricky Mondello-Garrett, Jackson Weber, Case Roell, Taylor Bradley), 8:54.15. 2. Twin Valley South (Griffen Roell, Aaron Cole, Colin Smith, Jake Sarver), 8:54.75. 5. National Trail (Ethan Murphy, Joel Hunt, Alex Wilson, Tyler Lesh), 9:08.29

110 hurdles – 2. Whyatt Lakes, TVS, 16.61. 6. Clayton Woodgeard, TVS, 17.73.

100 – 1. Cole Bishop, TVS, 11.25. 7. Xavier Deaton, PS, 12.10. 8. Brayden Koeller, TVS, 12.22.

4×200 – 1. TVS (Cadian Maples, Whyatt Lakes, Cole Bishop, Brayden Koeller), 1:33.80.

1,600 – 3. Griffen Roell, TVS, 4:52.28. 7. Aaron Cole, TVS, 5:01.79.

4×100 – 4. TVS (Colin Smith, Clayton Woodgeard, Whyatt Lakes, Brayden Koeller), 47.27. 5. PS (Austin Tackett, Xavier Deaton, Taylor Bradley, Aiden Walters), 47.28 7. NT (Jordan Heck, Michael Leal, Alex Wilson, Gaje Lesh), 48.89.

400 – 2. Cole Bishop, TVS, 51.60. 6. Rickey Mondello-Garrett, PS, 55.20.

300 hurdles – 2. Whyatt Lakes, TVS, 42.50. 3. Jackson Weber, PS, 43.06. 8. Alex Mackellar, TCN, 46.33.

800 – 2. Griffen Roell, TVS, 2:09.97. 3. Alex Wilson, NT, 2:10.91. 4. Tyler Lesh, NT, 2:11.98. 5. Aaron Cole, TVS, 2:12.98.

200 – 2. Cole Bishop, TVS, 23.53. 6. Joel Hunt, NT, 24.41.

3,200 – Ethan Murphy, NT, 11:37.0.

4×400 – 2. PS (Xavier Deaton, Ricky Mondello-Garrett, Jackson Weber, Taylor Bradley), 3:44.5. 4. TVS (Colin Smith, Cadian Maples, Parker Mershon, Jake Sarver), 3:49.0. 6. NT (Tyler Lesh, Michael Leal, Nick Brubaker, Lane Koehl), 3:51.0.

Discus – 8. Jacob Clark, TVS, 113-02.

High jump – 3. Jake Sarver, TVS, 5-8. 6. Logan Clark, TVS, 5-6.

Long jump – 1. Joel Hunt, NT, 20-4. 2. Alex Klingenberger, TCN, 20-3. 3. Nick Brubaker, NT, 20-1.5. 5. Jake Sarver, TVS, 19-6.

Shot put – 6. Aiden Byrd, NT, 41-2.25.

Pole vault – 2. Matthew Cornett, TVS, 12-0. 3. Jonathan Landis, TCN, 11-6. 7. Conner Mowell, TVS, 9-0.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on [email protected]

