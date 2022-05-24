Several county athletes qualify for regional track

ST. PARIS and PIQUA — Eaton qualified athletes in 11 events to this week’s regional track and field meet Piqua, while Twin Valley South, Tri-County North and National Trail will also have multiple athletes compete.

Overall, Eaton’s girls’ team placed fourth with 66 points at the Graham Division II district meet on Thursday and Saturday, May 19 and 21.

The boys tallied 54.75 points to finish sixth.

The top four individuals in each event qualified for the regional.

The regional meet will be held Thursday, May 26 and Saturday, May 28 at Piqua High School.

Eaton’s girls 4×400 relay team won a district title with a time of 4:12.47.

Eaton’s girls 4×800 relay team finished second with a time of 10:04.74 to qualify for the regional meet.

Mathew Michael finished third in the discus with a throw of 127-0 to move on to the regional.

In the long jump, Josh Martin finished fourth with a leap of 20-7 to advance. He also placed second in the high jump clearing 6-2.

In the boys shot put, Clayton Kiracofe was second with a toss of 50-1 and Gabe Puckett was third with a throw of 48-2 ¾, good enough for both to advance.

Lauren Guiley moved on with a fourth place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 5:41.46. She also finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:23.90 to advance.

Addison Guiley was third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:02.65.

Kolby Hamilton was third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:50.15. He also finished eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:12.51.

Maddie Haynes advanced with a third place finish in the pole vault by clearing 8-6.

The girls 4×200 relay team finished fifth with a time of 1:54.74. The boys 4×200 team placed fifth in 1:34.65.

The girls 4×100 relay team was sixth in 52.86.

Kiera Elliott was fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:28.64.

In the 300 hurdles, Elise Hewitt was seventh in 51.88.

In the 3,200, Cami McCloud was sixth in 13:23.62.

In the discus, Delaney Deaton was fifth with a throw of 102-7.

The boys 4×100 was sixth in 45.52.

Eaton’s boys 4×800 relay placed eighth in 8:58.76.

James Baker finished sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:24.41.

Eaton’s Gabe White placed sixth in the pole vault clearing 11-6.

Aiden Williams tied for seventh in the high jump at 5-6.

At Piqua, Twin Valley South’s boys finished third with 87 points. National Trail was 11th with 27 and Tri-County North was 13th with 18.

On the girls side, National Trail was 12th with 13 points. Twin Valley South and Tri-County North tied for 13th with three points each.

Moving on for South’s boys team are Cole Bishop in the 100, 200 and 400-meters, Whyatt Lakes in the 300 hurdles, Griffin Roell in the 1,600, Jake Sarver in the long jump and the 4×200 and 4×800 relay teams.

Bishop finished first in the 100 and 200 and was third in the 400.

Lakes won the 300 hurdles and was fifth in the 110 hurdles.

For Trail, Nick Brubaker and Joel Hunt finished first and second in the long jump.

Advancing for North is Jonathan Landis in the pole vault and Alex Klingenberger in the 200 and long jump.

For Trail’s girls, Kendyl Johnson was second in the 100 hurdles to advance.

The Division III regional meet will be held on Wednesday, May 25 and Friday, May 27 at Troy High School.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk1.jpg Twin Valley South’s Whyatt Lakes crosses the finish line during the finals of the 110 hurdles at the Division III district track meet at Piqua on Saturday, May 21. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk2.jpg Twin Valley South’s Whyatt Lakes crosses the finish line during the finals of the 110 hurdles at the Division III district track meet at Piqua on Saturday, May 21. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsbtk11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsgtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsgtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tvsgtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk10.jpg Eaton’s Aiden Williams competed in the 200 meters at the Division II district track meet on Thursday, May 19. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbtk11.jpg Eaton’s Aiden Williams competed in the 200 meters at the Division II district track meet on Thursday, May 19. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsgtk10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntbtk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ntgtk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_psgtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_psgtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcnbtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcnbtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcnbtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcngtk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcngtk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcngtk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_tcngtk4.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr