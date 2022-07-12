Spring, winter athletes honored by WOAC

PREBLE COUNTY — Several Preble County athletes were recently honored by the Western Ohio Athletic Conference for their performances during the winter and spring 2021-22 seasons.

In baseball, six players from the four county schools in the conference earned first-team honors.

Isaac Arnold and Wyatt House from National Trail, Grady Hutchinson from Preble Shawnee, Hunter Harry from Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s Kasey Blair and Gage Miller were first team selections.

In softball, National Trail’s Skyler Ward and Tri-County North’s Makenzie Lykins earned first-team honors.

Arcanum’s Randy Baker was the Coach of the Year in baseball, while Carson Tegtmeyer (Arcanum) and Lane Bayer (Newton) were selected as Co-Players of the Year.

First team honors in baseball went to Keegen Weiss (Ansonia), Jaxson Christ (Arcanum), Carson Tegtmeyer (Arcanum), Keaton Mead (Bradford), Tucker Miller (Bradford), Kole Huffman (Dixie), Cade Peters (Franklin Monroe), Isaac Arnold (National Trail), Wyatt House (National Trail), Lane Bayer (Newton), Carson Knupp (Newton), Grady Hutchinson (Preble Shawnee), Hunter Harry (Tri-County North), Jace Lipps (Tri-Village), Kasey Blair (Twin Valley South) and Gage Miller (Twin Valley South).

Earing second team honors were Connor Schmit (Ansonia), Trendon Spence (Ansonia), Kolton Young (Ansonia), Aiden Psczulkoski (Arcanum), Caden Thompson (Arcanum), Landon Wills (Bradford), Ashford Grauman (Dixie), Chastan Daniels (Mississinawa Valley), Ben Browning (National Trail), Hudson Montgomery (Newton), Colin Tackett (Newton), Zane Adams (Preble Shawnee), Luke Eby (Tri-County North), Hunter Gray (Tri-County North) and Grant Ulrich (Twin Valley South).

Honorable mention selections went to Nick Burns (Ansonia), Tyler Huber (Arcanum), Parker Davidson (Bradford), Charles Betts (Dixie), Parker Davidson (Bradford), Gabe Sargent (Franklin Monroe), Xavier Manning (Mississinawa Valley), Cayden Clark (National Trail), Ty Schauer (Newton), Cooper Roell (Preble Shawnee), Braylen Keener (Tri-County North), Logan Call (Tri-Village) and Riley Maggard (Twin Valley South).

Softball champion and state semifinalist Bradford placed three players on first team for softball as well as claiming player of the year and coach of the year honors.

Railroader senior Austy Miller was tabbed as the Player of the Year and Shon Schaffer was the Coach of the Year.

First team honors went to Lauren Burns (Ansonia), Kinsey Hartzell (Ansonia), Alyssa Noggler (Ansonia), Ellie Fout (Arcanum), Peyton Garbig (Arcanum), Meghan McCans (Arcanum), Nylani Beireis (Bradford), Abby Fike (Bradford), Austy Miller (Bradford), Emma Wylie (Dixie), Skylar Bauman (Franklin Monroe), Jocelyn Gray (Franklin Monroe), Skyler Ward (National Trail), Cameron Gleason (Newton) and Makenzie Lykins (Tri-County North).

Second team honors went to Kaitlyn Toy (Arcanum), Mollie Ericksen (Arcanum), Rylee Canan (Bradford), Izzy Hamilton (Bradford), Brooke Bartrum (Dixie), Karlee Smith (Dixie), Keihl Johnson (Franklin Monroe), Madi Townsend (Mississinawa Valley), Jenna Petitt (National Trail), Rylee Minner (National Trail), Cori Haines (Newton), Roni Dearth (Preble Shawnee), Gracie Hemp (Tri-County North), Kiersten Wilcox (Tri-Villag) and Meredith Pieratt (Twin Valley South).

Earning special mention honors were Abby Kramer (Ansonia), Alexis Wilcox (Arcanum), Remi Harleman (Bradford), Courtlynn Johnson (Dixie), Grace Beeson (Franklin Monroe), Taylee Woodbury (Mississinawa Valley), Haley Davidson (National Trail), Molly Norman (Newton), Delaney Klapper (Preble Shawnee), Angelia Depoy (Tri-County North), Reece Arnett (Tri-Village), and Lexi Thompson (Twin Valley South).

Boys basketball honors

Athlete of the Year Layne Sarver of Tri-Village was selected as the Athlete of the Year, while the Patriots Josh Sagester was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

First team selections include Jordan Butt (Dixie), Parker Davidson (Bradford), Garrett Garno (Arcanum), Jake Goubeaux (Arcanum), Harold Oburn (Newton), Chandler Peters (Newton), Layne Sarver (Tri-Village), Josh Scantland (Tri-Village), Nick Sharritts (Arcanum), Mason Shrout (Preble Shawnee) and Wilson Suggs (Tri-Village).

Second team picks were Xavier Adams (Preble Shawnee), Jandon Ankrom (Twin Valley South), Ky Cool (Franklin Monroe), Dalton Delong (Tri-Village), Justin Finkbine (Tri-Village), Hudson Hill (Bradford), Wyatt House (National Trail), Matt Pisano (Mississinawa Valley), Jon Shirley (Tri-County North) and Garrett Stammen (Ansonia).

Special mention selections were Drew Anguiano (Mississinawa Valley), Jace Byers (Franklin Monroe), Owen Canan (Bradford), Logan Flory (Tri-County North), Nathan Hale (Tri-Village), Conner Hawk (Dixie), Michael Leal (National Trail), Hudson Montgomery (Newton), Ian Schmitmeyer (Ansonia), Grant Ulrich (Twin Valley South), and Ethan Woodard Preble Shawnee (Senior).

Girls basketball honors

Tri-Village swept player and coach of the year honors.

Athlete of the Year went to Rylee Sagester, while Brad Gray was selected as the Coach of the Year.

First Team honors went to Sierra Brinson (Dixie), Meghan Downing (Tri-Village), Madelyn Fearon (Arcanum), Morgan Hunt (Tri-Village), Campbell Jewell (Preble Shawnee), Austy Miller (Bradford), Rylee Sagester (Tri-Village), Liv Thompson (Preble Shawnee), Hailey Unger (Arcanum), and Skyler Ward (National Trail).

Second Team honors went to Skylar Bauman (Franklin Monroe), Micaiah Byrd (National Trail), Rylee Canan (Bradford), Faith Fisher (Dixie), Camryn Gleason (Newton), Taylor Gray (Arcanum), Harlee Howard (Preble Shawnee), Torie Richards (Tri-Village), Rilee Terry (Tri-County North), and Taylee Woodbury (Mississinawa Valley).

Special mention selections were Brionna Abner (Twin Valley South), Abby Fike (Bradford), Delanee Gray (Tri-Village), Reese Hess (Newton), Mattie Hiestand (Mississinawa Valley), J’da Jackson (National Trail), Abby Kramer (Ansonia), Gracie Lovely (Preble Shawnee), Meghan McCans (Arcanum), Jaliyah Nichols (Franklin Monroe), Haylie Parker (Dixie) and Hannah Webster (Tri-County North).

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

