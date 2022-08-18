Trail repeats as county golf champions

LIBERTY, INDIANA — National Trail’s boys golf team repeated as Preble County champions firing a 340 to easily outdistance runner-up Eaton, who tallied a 418.

The tournament was held on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Liberty Country Club.

Preble Shawnee was third with a 420 and Tri-County North finished fourth with a 468.

The Blazers had five of the top six players.

The Blazers were paced by senior Cayden Clark who shot a personal best score of 80 to win tournament medalist honors. Senior Zachary Rutan finished second overall with an 82, while sophomores Justin Turner (4th) and Nick Brubaker (5th) tied with matching 89s. Turner took fourth by having the lower score on the toughest hole on the course. Freshman Kellen Laird finished sixth with a 94, and junior Fletcher Davies shot 96 to finish seventh place overall.

For Eaton, Hayden Rose shot a 97 and finished eighth overall. Gabe McCarty shot 102. Anthony Watson (109), Derek McCoy-Dudas (110), Andrew Webb (111) and AJ Beeghly (117) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.

For Preble Shawnee, Garret Rader led the way with a 98 to finish ninth overall and Jaydin Fields shot 102 to round out the top 10. Levi Agee and Chance Mowen each shot 110s, while Carson Hollon shot 111 and Hayden Ford finished with a 119.

For Tri-County North, Levi Pahl shot 84 to finish third overall and lead the Panthers. Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers were Braden Bacher (121), Zane Owens (131), Reese Horn (132), Jack Vanderschaff (136) and Blake Stump (140).

National Trail was scheduled to play at Bethel on Monday, Aug. 15 and at the Union City Classic on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Eaton was scheduled to play at Valley View on Monday, Aug. 15 and will host Franklin on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Preble Shawnee’s only match this week was scheduled to Aug. 15 at Tri-Village.

Tri-County North was scheduled to host Tri-Village on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

