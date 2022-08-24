Shawnee routs Miami East, 61-7; Trail, South suffer loses

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school football season kicked off last weekend with Preble Shawnee rolling to an easy victory while Twin Valley South and National Trail fell short.

The Arrows scored six first-half touchdowns to take a commanding 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 61-7 win over visiting Miami East on Friday, Aug. 19.

Shawnee racked up 504 yards of offense.

Malechai Stephenson got the scoring started for Shawnee returning a punt 49 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Dylan Campbell then caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brody Morton for a 14-0 lead.

Senior Grady Hutchinson capped off the first-quarter scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Arrows a 21-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Stephenson caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Morton for a 28-0 lead.

Morton tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard pass to Lane Lovely, to give Shawnee a 35-0 lead and Hutchinson capped the first half scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Riley Stevenson scored on an 18-yard run to make it a 48-0 lead.

Casey Schatzle added a 1-yard touchdown run for a 54-0 lead.

After a Miami East scored in the fourth quarter, Shawnee’s Bryson Doran rounded out the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Morton finished the game completing 12-of-15 passes for 207 yards.

Hutchinson had seven carries for 81 yards.

Campbell caught four passes for 80 yards.

Cooper Roell led the team with 10 tackles.

Shawnee will open Western Ohio Athletic Conference play on Friday, Aug. 26 at Tri-Village.

Trail can’t keep pace with Milton-Union

NEW PARIS – National Trail opened the season with a 41-0 loss to visiting Milton-Union on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Blazers managed just 135 yards of offense on the night as they trailed 13-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at the half.

Jamison Watts led the ground game with 36 yards on five carries.

Drew DeWitt added 23 yards on 10 carries and Cayden Clark added 24 yards on six carries.

Trail will go on the road this Friday to meet Tri-County North in the WOAC season opener for both teams.

South comes up short at Carlisle

CARLISLE – Twin Valley South had its chance but ultimately came up short at Carlisle on Friday, Aug. 19, falling to the host Indians 8-6.

“We are always the underdog coming into the Carlisle game just because we are the smaller school and we did lose; however, our kids fought on every play until the end of the game,” South coach Chris Fogle said. “Carlisle coaches and players knew at the end of the game what 2022 South football is all about. “Giving 100 percent, 100 percent of the time”.

Fogle said he’s proud of his team despite the setback.

“I am very proud of the kids. We lost this game on little things that are fixable,” he said.

Fogle pointed to a second quarter field goal attempt was missed due to a high snap, a fumble on the Carlisle 5-yard line with seconds remaining in the first half, not scoring on the first drive of the second half when the Panthers had a first and goal at the five and not converting a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

“All this seems major but just tells me we are poised to do great things this year,” he said.

Carlisle took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

South reached the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Cole Bishop. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Panthers short.

South will host Arcanum Friday, Aug. 26.

“We look forward to starting league play next week. Arcanum will be a tough opponent. The Trojans did, however, lose several key players from last year’s team but I know Coach Macy will have the ready to go,” Fogle said. “We can’t wait to start conference play and chase the WOAC title.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

