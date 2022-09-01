Panthers defense dominant in 28-0 win over Arcanum

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South held Arcanum to less than 100 yards of offense on Friday (Aug. 26) en route to a 28-0 shutout win over the Trojans in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference season opener for both football teams.

“Our defense played lights out again allowing only 34 yards on 31 carries and a total of 59 yards,” South coach Chris Fogle said.

The Panther defense created three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception on the night.

Leading the way for the defense was middle linebacker Brayden Koeller with 14 total tackles of which five were for loss.

“It was a total defensive team highlight the whole night with the relentless pressure,” Fogle said.

It took the Panther offense a while to get going.

South, now 1-1, led 7-0 after a Cole Bishop 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“Offensively we sputtered in the beginning. We left some points on the field again. This will be corrected next week,” Fogle said. “We finally got rolling at the end of the second quarter with Cole Bishop’s 60-yard TD run.”

Caden Bishop took the reins at quarterback in the second quarter leading the team in passing and good decision making.

South put together a 21-point third with a TD reception by Whyatt Lakes, a 20-yard TD run by Cais Kingsley and a 3-yard run by Brayden Koeller for a TD.

Cole Bishop rushed for 156 yards on 7 carries and a TD and threw a TD to Lakes. Brayden Koeller has 34 tackles on the season and leads the state per Maxpreps website.

“Overall, the kids played with heart and determination. There is a new attitude here at South and we will not quit until we win the game,” Fogle said. “The kids believe they will win and make a run to the end of the season and the WOAC title.”

Fogle said his team will be tested this week as his team visits Tri-Village, who lost to Preble Shawnee 26-21 last week.

“Next week will be a tougher task as we go to Tri-Village. Tri-Village has speed, but I know we can match their speed,” he said. “This will be a good fight for us, and we will not back down.”

