Eaton stumbles at Shawnee, 34-12

SPRINGFIELD — Not much went right for Eaton’s football team during its trip to Springfield last week.

The Eagles were looking to add to their momentum after an impressive opening week win over Greenville.

Host Springfield Shawnee had other ideas.

The Braves were coming off a 31-7 setback at Valley View, but against Eaton looked like a team that was a playing with a lot of confidence.

Shawnee scored on its first possession of the game and never trailed in handing Eaton a decisive 34-12 setback on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“Really, really bad. Almost from the start,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “We didn’t coach well; we didn’t play well. They played harder than us. They coached better than us. We’re going to be on the bad end of that every time.”

Shawnee took a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 9:36 left in the in the first quarter.

On the Eagles first possession they threw an interception, but the defense stepped up and held the Braves on a fourth-and-1 from the Eaton six-yard line.

After an Eaton punt, the Braves reached the end zone again on a 48-yard touchdown run with 24 second left in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead.

Less then two minutes into the second quarter another Eaton turnover resulted in a Shawnee touchdown and a 20-0 lead for the Braves.

Eaton got the on board with about five minutes left in the first half when quarterback Brock Ebright connected with Leslie Orr for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Shawnee extended its lead to 34-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles added a late score on an Ebright to Ian Ruebush touchdown pass.

Eaton, now 1-1, returns home this Friday to host Talawanda (0-2).

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

